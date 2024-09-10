“This Year Was Me Introducing Myself. Next Year, I’m Just Gonna Have Fun”: Tyla Graces ELLE’s October Issue

South African breakout star and Grammy award-winning sensation, Tyla, graces the cover of ELLE Magazine’s October 2024 issue. At just 22, Tyla has experienced one of the most meteoric rises in recent music history, captivating audiences around the world. Only a few years ago, she was a high school student in Johannesburg with dreams of stardom. Today, she has made history as the first South African solo artist to land on the Billboard Hot 100 since the iconic Hugh Masekela did so 55 years ago. In addition, Tyla became the inaugural winner of the Grammy’s new category, Best African Music Performance, for her hit single “Water.”

Reflecting on her whirlwind year, Tyla hints at what’s to come: “This year was me introducing myself. Next year, I’m just gonna have fun. Do whatever, wear whatever. I’m just playing around a lot, and bringing a lot of my roots into my music. It’s still gonna be me, still sweaty vibes, but evolved.”

In her interview, Tyla opens up about her upcoming project, the global rise of African pop, and her commitment to keeping her culture alive through her music. As she continues to evolve as an artist, Tyla is determined to maintain her authenticity while celebrating her African heritage in everything she creates.

Read excerpts of the interview below:

On Amapiano:

“When amapiano would come on, we would see everybody’s moves just change. Seeing the energy of it…it felt so spiritual,” she tells me. “I always wanted to mix it with other styles that I enjoy, like R&B and pop—and make it my own.” It was frustrating to watch her country’s unique music, from amapiano to kwaito house, go unnoticed by the rest of the world. “I felt it was so special, and it needed to be shared. I did my own version of it in hopes of getting people to go deeper and discover the other artists we have and the origins of my sound.”

On South African music:

“Another thing about South African music: There can be a depressing song, but the beat just makes you wanna dance. So I also like incorporating that in my stuff. While you’re crying, dance and shake your ass at the same time,” she says with a laugh. Whenever she listens to the amapiano song “Healer Ntliziyo Yam,” for instance, she cries. “I know what I like,” Tyla says. “I know what I wanna look like. I know what is cool, especially now. I trust my judgment, and yeah, I love collaborating with people and going outside of my comfort zone, but not too far off where it feels like something I wouldn’t do. If I don’t like it, I’m not going to do it.”

Reflecting on her wild year,

“I do feel like I’ve changed a lot in the span of a few months; people may not see it. I’m excited to see that in my next album.” She describes that change as starting to detach from what people say or think about her, after feeling annoyed at constant comparisons to Rihanna and “I’m a Slave 4 U”-era Britney Spears. “Initially I used to care. Recently I’ve just been feeling, ‘They’re gonna say what they wanna say, and it doesn’t even matter because I know it’s not that,’” Tyla says. She posts less and sometimes deletes social media apps from her phone for a week at a time.

“This year was me introducing myself. Next year I’m just gonna have fun,” she says. “Do whatever, wear whatever. I’m just playing around a lot, and bringing a lot of my roots into my music. It’s still gonna be me, still sweaty vibes, but evolved.”

Watch Tyla with a cover of the magazine:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa)

Read the full article here.