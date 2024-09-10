“It’s Not About Being Perfect. It’s About Being Revolutionary”: Beyoncé Knowles-Carter on Business, Legacy & Family

Eight studio albums, five live albums, three compilation albums, five EPs, one soundtrack album, two karaoke albums, 32 Grammy awards and 88 nominations, numerous rand deals, and a new haircare line Cécred, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has conquered nearly every aspect of the entertainment industry.

As the 37th greatest artist of all time, with over 200 million records sold worldwide, Beyoncé has maintained her status as a global superstar for over three decades and has “shown an unprecedented adeptness at breaking rules and entering new spaces in the music and business worlds.”

In an interview for GQ Magazine’s October cover story, Beyoncé shares her thoughts on her latest business ventures, her extraordinary legacy, and her role as a mother. “It’s not about being perfect. It’s about being revolutionary,” she reflects. The interview explores her journey of finding “personal joy” after decades in the limelight, balancing motherhood with international stardom, and prioritising self-care.

Read excerpts of the interview below:

What has your experience been like, as a Black woman, in business spaces that some might have assumed you wouldn’t thrive in?

There’s a huge contrast between the business journeys of men and women. Men often have the luxury of being perceived as the strategists, the brains behind their ventures. They’re given the space to focus on the product, the team, the business plan. Women, on the other hand, especially those in the limelight, are frequently pigeonholed into being the face of the brand or the marketing tool. It’s important to me to continue to take the same approach I have taken with my music and apply my learnings to my businesses.

I am here to change that old narrative. I’m here to focus on the quality. We took our time, and we did our research, and we have earned respect for our brand. I try to choose integrity over shortcuts. I’ve learned that true success isn’t about leaning on a name; it’s about crafting something genuine, something that can hold its own. It’s not about being perfect. It’s about being revolutionary.

Earlier this year, you also launched a hair care line, Cécred. In ramping up these business interests, do you find that entrepreneurialism scratches a different kind of itch than your other creative pursuits?

I am a musician first. It has always been my priority. I didn’t get into anything that could take away from my artistry until I felt I was solidified as a master at my first love, music.

When I started my hair care brand, Cécred, I wanted it to be recognized for what it does for real people and their hair. When it launched, I made a conscious decision not to appear in the ads. The brand’s first impression needed to stand on its own merit, not be swayed by my influence. I’ve been using these products for years, so I know firsthand how magical they are.

Increasingly, your work seems a little bit like a family business. For instance, recently your 12-year-old daughter, Blue, has evolved from a curious onlooker of your creative process to fully being a part of it, with her own dance routine in your last tour beside you. Were you ever hesitant to include her in your public life and work, with all the scrutiny and, sometimes, criticism that that entails? How has it felt to watch her blossom as a creative force in her own right?

I build my work schedule around my family. I try to only tour when my kids are out of school. I always dreamt of a life where I could see the world with my family and expose them to different languages, architecture, and lifestyles

Raising three kids isn’t easy. The older they get, the more they become their own individuals with unique needs, hobbies, and social lives. My twins are God-sent. Parenting constantly teaches you about yourself. It takes a lot of prayer and patience. I love it. It’s grounding and fulfilling.

My kids come with me everywhere I go. They come to my office after school, and they are in the studio with me. They are in dance rehearsals. It’s natural that they would learn my choreography.

Blue is an artist. She has great taste in music and fashion. She is a fantastic editor, painter, and actress. She has been creating characters since she was three. She’s a natural, but I did not want Blue onstage. Blue wanted it for herself. She took it seriously and she earned it. And most importantly, she had fun! We all watched her grow more and more every night before our eyes.

Read the full interview here.