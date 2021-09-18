Connect with us

Inspired Movies & TV Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Run Through the Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Inspired

Liz Ngwane is Fostering Sustainable Fashion in Cameroon by Recycling Waste for Art & Clothing

Inspired

After Finally Getting One, Temidayo Falade shares Tips to Consider When Looking for a Scholarship

Inspired

Tungchamma Lengdung is Promoting Reading Culture in Jos with Jenta Reads

Inspired Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 391

Inspired Scoop

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala & Angélique Kidjo make TIME's 100 'Most Influential People' 2021 List

Inspired Music

Tems is Apple Music's "Up Next" Artist this Month!

Inspired

Ani Kayode Somtochukwu's "And Then He Sang a Lullaby" has Won the James Currey Prize for African Literature

Features Inspired

Biodun Da'Silva: How to Handle Rejection Gracefully

Inspired

Aburi Girls SHS is Representing Ghana at the Global Robotics Competition

Inspired

#BNWeekInReview: Run Through the Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Happy weekend BNers!

It’s been an exciting week, and a lot has gone down from the movies, music and lifestyle to recognitions, events, love, fashion, features and so much more.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this third week in September.

All the Eye-Catching Looks from Mo Abudu’s Orient Birthday Dinner

Hilda Titiloye Shares Her Thoughts on Nip, Tuck, and Cosmetic Procedures in the Latest Issue of TheWill Downtown

Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo “Brown Skin Girl” & All the Winners at MTV Video Music Awards 2021

See Highlights from Music Producer Sess & Feyi’s Traditional Wedding

Ciara, Travis Scott, Alicia Keys Looked Fabulous on the Red Carpet for MTV VMAs 2021

Love Looks Good on Kehinde & Adebola Williams 😍

#BNxBBNaija6: Jackie B has “Evolved” Mentally, Emotionally & Spiritually after Her ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Experience

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement

Star Features

Why Do We Put The Family of the Deceased Through So Much Stress During Burials?

Smart Emmanuel: The Best Way to Find the Right Customers

Ufuoma Uvomata: How Best Do You Handle Social Anxiety?

Rita Chidinma: When it Comes to Mental Healthcare in Nigeria, Mothers Are Left Behind

Hephzibah Frances: No! Marrying a Pastor is Not a Must For Me
css.php