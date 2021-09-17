After Finally Getting One, Temidayo Falade shares Tips to Consider When Looking for a Scholarship

Temidayo Falade, a business/social sector worker revealed on LinkedIn the inspiring way he was able to secure a scholarship by the World Bank, after 10 rejections, to join the class of 2023 at the University of California.

To inspire “anyone still looking for a scholarship that it is possible,” Temidayo further penned a list of the universities that turned down his scholarship or admission request, from Chevening to the University of Pennsylvania.

Temidayo also added a few tips to consider when looking for a scholarship, including applying for scholarships that are tailored to your experience, always having a backup plan, not daydreaming and learning to ask for help.

Read Teidayo’s post below:

Getting a Scholarship is hard, but it is possible.

This is what I told myself after my 10th scholarship rejection. Now I am pleased to share that I will be joining the class of 2023 at the University of California, Berkeley fully sponsored by the World Bank.

Scholarship applications are hard and very competitive, therefore you must prepare yourself for it.

I applied for Chevening (2018 & 2020), I was rejected,

Mastercard Scholarship at Edinburgh (Rejected for both admission and scholarship)

Commonwealth Scholarship (Rejected)

Commonwealth Shared Scholarship (Rejected)

Knight Hennessy Scholarship at Stanford University (Rejected for both admission and scholarship)

Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Scholarships at Oxford University (Rejected for both admission and scholarship)

Mastercard Scholarship at UC Berkeley (Rejected with an emotional email- Lol, I cried for this one while on “Okada” to work)

University of East Anglia scholarship (Rejected)

University of Pennsylvania Scholarship (Rejected)

The above list is to inspire anyone still looking for a scholarship that it is possible. One or two rejections should not discourage you; it is normal to get rejections. However few tips to consider

1. Scholarship is a game of numbers: The more a particular scholarship is generally applicable to anyone, your chances of getting it might be slim. This means look for scholarships that is tailored to your degree, coursework, experience.

E.G The World Bank scholarship is for Development Specialist with at least 3 years of experience, therefore if you are not in the development space, you cannot apply for it. This already reduces the number of people that can apply for it, and it increases your chances to get it if you fit the criteria given.

2. Expect to be rejected: This is not to sound pessimistic, but just to make you look for and take advantage of other opportunities out there. Don’t stop at one or two, as you apply for one, keep looking for another one. Also, this will make you have a back up plan, instead of putting all hopes on one scholarship

3. Don’t daydream: Trust me, don’t! I remember when I applied to Mastercard Scholarship at UC Berkeley, I began to daydream and night dream of myself in the US, playing with snow (Lool). When the rejection came, I just had to cry.

Trust me it hits harder when you have daydreamed, and its nobody’s fault, no one promised you a scholarship in the first place. So, stay in your reality.

4. Learn to Ask for help: Before applying to any scholarship (or applications generally), look for people that have gotten it before and ask they help to review your essays or give ideas; you will learn from their wealth of experience. Don’t be proud on your ignorance.

I cannot but thank all who supported me either with references, advice, reviews, and guides. I literally disturbed them Itodo Samuel Anthony,’Femi Balogun,Temitope Richard-Banji,Nissi Madu,Abraham Femi Abraham,Olamide Adeyeye, Hammed Kayode Alabi.