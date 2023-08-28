Connect with us

Events Promotions

A Dream Fulfilled: TEDxBauchi comes to Life

Events Movies Movies & TV

The Exclusive Screening of Ifan Michael's "The Boy Who Never Falls" Took Guests on a Nostalgic Ride to the 70s

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Promotions

Exclusive moments from Dabota cosmetics at the CURVChella Shopping Expo in Houston, Texas

Events Promotions

Lord's Dry Gin Brought the Elegant touch to Trace Live with Chike | Get the Scoop

Events Promotions

Towards the advancement of Women, Adebola Williams hosted Notable Dignitaries to the African Power Girls Brunch

Events News Promotions

Step into the World of Fuji music in the Heart of London: FUJI: A Opera London Pop Up 2023 | August 18th - 28th

Events News Promotions

Pepsi and LASEPA Collaborate on 'Trash for Cash' Initiative | See Event Highlights!

Events News Promotions

Exploring Innovations and Digital Inclusion at the 9th Edition Connected Banking Summit - West Africa | November 15 & 16

Events News Promotions

Bole Fest 2023: Here’s How Malta Guinness Brought Good Vibes to This Event

Events

A Dream Fulfilled: TEDxBauchi comes to Life

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The maiden TEDxBauchi conference initiated the commencement of an annual tradition. Organized by a team of dedicated volunteers, TEDxBauchi stood as a self-driven occasion aimed at advancing positive transformation within their community, echoing the TEDx Global commitment to disseminating Ideas Worth Sharing. TEDx is a global platform dedicated to the power of ideas to change our societies.

TEDxBauchi is committed to creating an environment where topical conversations can be explored in a constructive manner, leading to specific calls to action. Bauchi is a land of promise and home to commerce, tourism, entertainment, technology, and innovations and, in many respects.  

The event welcomed an intimate gathering of 800+ attendees that aims at fostering learning, inspiring action and promoting ideas for a better Nigeria.  The theme of the event, ‘Changing the Narrative’, represents a call to ‘be more and do more’.

It is a call to explore how to shift perspectives and alter preconceived notions to create a new and more positive story. It invites participants to challenge the status quo, think critically, and look beyond surface-level issues to create a new narrative that is inclusive, innovative, and progressive.

The event on August 19, 2023, saw the participation of notable speakers, including;
Eugenia Abu accomplished Broadcast Journalist and CEO of Eugenia Abu Media Team;
Ahmed Isah, visionary Founder and CEO of Human Rights Radio and Television;
Aisha Ali-Gombe, respected Associate Professor at Louisiana State University;
Dr. Saied Tafida, National Coordinator, Public Finance for SDGs, UNDP. Others include
Hammed Kayode Alabi, Coordinator of Refugee Education, UK
Jamila Idris, CEO Milaris Consult and
Ayuba Dauda Katagum, CEO Doxxie Global Solutions.

The Event started with a light breakfast after which attendees settled to listen to the first speaker, Dr Saied Tafida. As an SDG advocate, he believes every sector with a solid sustainability plan could stand the test of time.

While Aisha Ali-Gombe, the 2nd TEDx Bauchi Speaker, opened the minds of the audience on how big steps required big sacrifices, Eugenia Abu with her rope, could demonstrate that living for oneself alone had no meaning. In her words,

It is the relationships you build and the people whose narrative you change that make you who you are.

With her sturdy entrepreneurial experience, Jamila Idris conveyed that success is not a lonely path at the top, defying popular notions. Ummusalma Angale, a poet and expressive performer, described the relevance of ‘Changing the Narrative’.

King Bawa, in his segment, articulated how societal stereotypes had eaten the free will of people and instilled fear in them of which his song, ‘I am North’ was a liberation from that mindset.

In the words of the Ordinary President, Ahmed Isah, he says;

I am ordinary, the only thing that is extraordinary is what God has been using me to do in the lives of people and therefore encouraged that young people embrace social justice.

Ayuba Dauda through his business experience addressed the audience on how building social relationships helped in building relevance as well as getting the job done.

TEDx Bauchi saw an impressive turnout of over 800 registered participants, attracting participants from diverse age groups and leading to the event hall reaching its maximum seating capacity.

With more on the horizon, the narratives of leadership and innovative thinking stand ready to embrace a fresh surge of energy, as TEDx Bauchi remains steadfast in its promise to foster ongoing interactions among like-minded individuals, bringing new dimensions to the conversation.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Olufunke Olumide: How to Sustain a Family-Owned Business Through Generations

Mfonobong Inyang: Remembering Chadwick Boseman & Reminiscing on Leadership Lessons from The Black Panther

Get to Know More About Fu’ad Lawal & How He’s Digitising Old Newspapers in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Dr. Folasade Alli: Nurturing Your Heart Health is the Most Vital Part of Your Love Story

What it Means to Document Our Cultures and Festivals Beyond The Present
css.php