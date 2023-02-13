Connect with us

Inspired

Favour Ofili Shines at the Tyson Invitational 200m Event

BN TV Inspired

Watch the Latest Episode of Koko Kalango’s “Colours of Life”

Inspired Movies & TV Music

EGOT Status Confirmed! Viola Davis Wins GRAMMY for Narrating her Book “Finding Me”

Inspired Music

Tems Wins Her First GRAMMY with “Wait For You”

Inspired News

Dr. Oby Ezekwesili is the New Chair of Women Political Leaders Board

Career Inspired Scoop

OAP, Fashion Entrepreneur, Executive Producer & Now VP of Marketing! Cheers to Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi

Career Inspired News

Aliko Dangote, Abdulsamad Rabiu & Mike Adenuga Top Forbes Africa's Billionaires List 

Features Inspired Sweet Spot

Get Inspired by These BellaNaijarians' Ode to Their Friend on His Graduation 

Inspired Movies & TV

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu goes Down Memory Lane as He Celebrates 10th Anniversary as Host of "Rubbin' Minds"

Features Inspired

Mfonobong Inyang: This Year, Have the Gift Of Critical Thinking & Perspective

Inspired

Favour Ofili Shines at the Tyson Invitational 200m Event

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Nigerian track and field sensation Favour Ofili took the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville by storm in her 200m sprint event.

The speedster ran a personal best time of 22.36s to win the women’s 200m and also broke her school (Louisiana State University), National and African record.

Ofili’s time of 22.36s is third fastest time ever run in collegiate history and the sixth fastest in the world indoor all-time list. She’s currently the fastest woman in the world in the 200m sprints event.

 

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

#BNCelebratingLove: From Owerri to Lagos & Then The Aisle! Read Kelexpus’ Love Story

#BNCelebratingLove: Love is What Guides Michael & His Soulmate Through Life’s Uncertainties

#BNCelebratingLove: Roxanne and Chaste Fell in Love at First Sight, Kissed Under the Fireworks & Got Married Within 16 Days

Meet Nigerian Women Shattering Glass Ceilings in Politics and Leadership

#BNCelebratingLove: Helen Met Her Boo on Facebook & it’s Been a Sweet Love Journey Since Then
css.php