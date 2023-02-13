Favour Ofili Shines at the Tyson Invitational 200m Event

Nigerian track and field sensation Favour Ofili took the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville by storm in her 200m sprint event.

The speedster ran a personal best time of 22.36s to win the women’s 200m and also broke her school (Louisiana State University), National and African record.

Ofili’s time of 22.36s is third fastest time ever run in collegiate history and the sixth fastest in the world indoor all-time list. She’s currently the fastest woman in the world in the 200m sprints event.

OFILI DOES IT AGAIN WITH 22.36‼️ LSU record: ✅

World lead: ✅

Collegiate lead: ✅

Personal best: ✅

No. 3 in collegiate history: ✅#GeauxTigers | @FavOfili pic.twitter.com/9ycD2TXUfq — LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) February 11, 2023