BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for some amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just shoot us an email with all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll make sure it gets featured for free.

Make sure to check back every Thursday for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any of the fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

*** Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Dine and Pregame

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023.

Venue: The White Room, 4, AJ Marinho Drive, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Coco Concert

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: The Good Beach, Water Corporation Drive, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

The Big Birthday Party August Edition

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Restaurant 23 (R23), 23 Saka Tinubu St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

South Socials on the Beach

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Moist Beach Club, Iru local government, Ligali Ayorinde Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Jozi in Lagos

Another epic night of Jozi vibes in Lagos.

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: CCX Lagos, 273 Kofo Abayomi St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Mainland BlockParty

Vibing to Mars!

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Lagos Mainland.

RSVP: HERE

CMT Finesse Post-Game Show

Sports mixed with entertainment is always a great idea! CMT brings to Abuja its first Indoor Finesse basketball exhibition with performing acts like the capital’s very own Odumodublvck, Reeplay, Kinfxlk, & much more. 26th August, 2023 see less

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: Mo Arena, 43 Accra St. Wuse zone 5., Abuja Federal Capital Territory

RSVP: HERE

Baddies N’chill

This is for the best baddies in the industry. It’s a pink and black-themed event so attend looking like a Barbie baddie or Oppenheimer baddie.

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Rooftop by Boardroom, Prince Samuel Adedoyin St, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Movies & Vibez Night at the Beach

Date: Saturday, August 26 – Sunday, 27, 2023.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Tarkwa Bay Beach, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Paint & Sip

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

The Grey Escape

Word on the street is that #TheGrey8Escape is going to be the first exclusive party for freelancers, remote workers, influencers, creatives, entrepreneurs, and techies.

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023.

RSVP: HERE

No DNA Needed – Original Black Party

If you stay in Ibadan, then this is for you. It’s about to be an all-in-one experience – Games, Movies and then an amazing musical concert right after! All for free!

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: RaceCourse Ibadan, Salvation Army – Oke-Padi Road, Ibadan.

RSVP: HERE

Game Night with Coco & Friends

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 355 Restaurant and Lounge, Landmark, landmark, Water Corporation Drive, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

In The Mix: Popup Lifestyle Event



Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: AWCA Lagos, 59 Raymond Njoku St, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Food Farm

A community bringing youths together to embrace the eating culture, network and have a great experience with activities like cook-offs, brew battles, hot and spicy and lots more

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: The Cedar Centre, 12 Jibowu Street, Jibowu, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

See Me Die: Art Exhibition

See Me Die is an unorthodox artistic odyssey that delves into the mind of VOFO, the enigmatic mastermind behind VOFOARTS. This exhibition isn’t just a gathering of artwork; it’s an experience. With SEE ME DIE, VOFO is inviting you to be a part of the world of shapes, colors, sounds and philosophies that make up the radical artistic stylings of VOFOART.

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Time: 12 PM

Venue: FIRSTTV Studio, 20, Kayode Street, Ogba, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Amapiano Left and Right – We Groove Different

Amapiano Left and Right is a community of Amapiano and House music lovers, uniting with the shared interest of having an amazing experience Surrounded by the beauty of arts, music, culture and people as a whole.

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: The Spice Route, 36 Adeola Odeku St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Summer Fiesta

Color and Vibes is A BMF Party Summer Fiesta for Networking, Feast and Fun. It is an evening of Paint And Sip, Paint Ball, Body Painting, Games, Music, Red Carpet, Exhibition and many more.

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Funplex Garden (Park and Rides), Shangisha. Lagos, C M D Road, beside Centre for Management Development CMD, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Ward99

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Wave Beach Lagos, Oba Elegushi Beach Rd, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or 08161861822

Kayaking

What’s not to love about an exciting outdoor exploration and serenity day while paddling along the tranquil waters and relishing wonderful camaraderie?

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Scented Candle Making and Food Tasting

This scented candle-making session and food Tasting with Chef Derin and breatherng is not to be missed.

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 07010727360

Balloons & Cups

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Mera Mera Lagos, The Good Beach, Plot 10B Trinity Avenue, Water Corporation Dr, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Obi’s House

Join Obi’s House this Monday at Hard Rock Cafe for a unique experience that brings the weekend to you on a Monday night. From live music to great drinks, Obi’s House has everything you need to start your week off right. Don’t miss out on the fun!

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Traffik Tuesday

After work, Traffik Tuesday is the place to be. It’s always fun!

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Johnny Rockets, 16 Eletu Ogabi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

Whats the Rush

Whats the Rush is a weekly lifestyle event curated by Honeeay and Uncle Bubu.

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 3699 Lounge, 11 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE