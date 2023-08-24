Exclusive moments from Dabota cosmetics at the CURVChella Shopping Expo in Houston, Texas

Connect with us

Published

36 mins ago

 on

The much-anticipated CURVchella shopping expo, dedicated to celebrating women with curves, took place in Houston, Texas on August 5th, 2023.

Among the array of vendors catering to health, wellness, beauty, and fashion, Dabota Cosmetics stood out as a prominent participant, drawing attention from attendees and leaving a mark with their remarkable products.

Sponsored by Mrién, the renowned Dabota Cosmetics showcased their innovative range of products that captured the hearts of visitors.

The star of the show was undeniably The Grail Palette, a powder palette that mesmerized attendees and ignited their interest.

In a show of solidarity and support, several influential personalities graced the event. The founder of the Jaiye Brand, Mariyam Jobe Banjo, creator of a renowned baby wipes, diper and baby utensils, was present to show her encouragement to fellow entrepreneurs.

The Sponsor brand Mrién, led by Mercedes Richards, also reaffirmed her commitment to the event’s success.

Highlighting the significance of the occasion, CURVchella founder Kimberly Williams, a well-known celebrity stylist, was honored with a proclamation on behalf of Mayor Sylvester Turner and Council member Edward Pollard. This recognition underscored the expo’s role in promoting diversity and empowerment in the realm of fashion and beauty.

Among the stars of the event, Dabota Lawson, CEO of Dabota Cosmetics, was an inspiring presence. Personally tending to guests and sharing her expertise, she expressed her enthusiasm, saying,

It is my first time showcasing at an event in the United States, and it was absolutely worth it, the experience is something I will always remember for the rest of my life.

The fair showcased not just products, but a celebration of empowerment, diversity, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Click here to access more information on Dabota cosmestics or visit her instagram page to connect with Dabota Lawson and explore her captivating cosmetics line.

