Here’s how the SME 100 Africa Award Event went down

Cocktail Week Lagos Comes Back in a Grand Style with an Exotic Dining Experience for her Mastercard Holders

RMD, Osita Iheme, Deyemi Okanlawon, Chomzy, Doyin... Here's how the Stars Showed up for AMAA 2022

8 Countries, 1 Imperial Toast: Inside Moët & Chandon's Intimate Celebration for World Champagne Day 2022

Here’s how the Gordons Sunset Orange and Pink Berry Launch Party went down

Get Ready for The Gender & Inclusion Summit 2022 | November 16 2022

Photos from TECNO’s Photo Booth at the Lagos Fashion Week brought Fashion to Life

Design Week Lagos 2022 is Over! Here are some amazing Highlights from the show

Lagos State Government Commissions Brand New Firefighting & Safety Trucks by Sandeco Group

Evercare Hospital organizes Walk for Breast Cancer to Create Awareness

Here’s how the SME 100 Africa Award Event went down

Published

1 min ago

 on

The SME100 Africa 25under25 Awards is a platform which is aimed at recognizing and
celebrating micro and small businesses including startups that are transforming
industries that impact millions of lives every day in Nigeria

Its 7th edition was hosted by Eyowo and supported by Softcom, AXA Mansard, Doika,
Power horse, Bryne foundation, DBN and the Lagos internal revenue service held
on October 29th , 2022 at Ekonovo, Softcom HQ, Ikeja GRA Lagos, Nigeria.

The event Themed “Youth Innovation for tomorrow”, was an evening of inspiration as
phenomenal individuals graced the event including nominees, alumni of the award,
seasoned entrepreneurs and mentors.

The Founder, SME100Africa Charles Odii emphasised the importance of developing
small businesses in Nigeria and their relevance to the Nigerian economy. Charles said,
“small business owners have started businesses, employing others by so doing reducing
the rate of unemployment in Nigeria and eradicating poverty, we at SME100Africa will
continue to support them to excel”.

Other guests present at the awards include, Cyril Darneix, Patrick Omitoki, Dabota Lawson,
Brand Manager Juvenus Academy Nigeria , Ozomena Chukuwu (Ozo), Adeyemi Adeola, Chidera
Ejiofor, Lanre Ogundipe, Adebiyi Olubunmi and other dignitaries.

Individuals and businesses in various categories such as Agriculture, Fashion, Foods and
drinks, Software and Design, Sports, and many more were awarded. The winners
include:

Isreal Chigozirim ( Riwe Technologies Limited)- Agriculture
Oladimeji Caxton-Martins ( Street Kids Helping Initiative) – Active Citizenship and
government engagement
Solomon Chidinma (Jachi Art)- Arts and Culture
Ayomide Ojomu (360 Beauty Enterprise) – Beauty and Makeup
Ayotunde Olayinka Bello ( Ninth media) – Creative Writing and Content creation
Oyin Soyombo ( Litfootware Enterprise) – E-commerce
Samantha Lazarus ( The springs gate grammar school)- Education
Michael Uchime ( Rainbow petroleum retail and supply)- Energy and
Sustainability
Joseph Eshofune (Reset Interiors)- Environment and Interior décor
Christian Agu ( Chris event) – Event Planning
Samuel Anefu (Jaykole fashion Empire)- Fashion
Emmanuel Obiayo Michael (Elite Learners Hub)- Finance & Fintech
Debra Pepple(House of Azu)- Food and Drinks
Ismail Ajagbe ( Measura Health Limited)- Health and Skincare
Precious Bassey (Purple Leisure) – Hospitality and Tourism
Omirin Aderinsola (SolaSoles) – Manufacturing and logistics
Okoli Micheal Panda ( Panda Media Entertainment and Productions )- Media and
Communications
Esther Chineye – Music
Okonkwo Paul– Performing Arts
Akalezi Timothy (Acarlezy Studio)- Photography
Emmanuel Dairo (Red Circle Digital Agency) – Professional Services
Victory Ifeanyichukwu Uzoma – Social Entrepreneurship
Daniel Samuel – Software and design
Anyalewechi Precious (D’Rubix IT Solutions LTD) -Technology

This Nigeria’s 25 under 25 awards is an annual youth entrepreneurship leadership
program aimed at Identifying, recognising, celebrating and supporting Nigeria’s most
innovative entrepreneurs under the age of 25. These are innovators, influencers,
trendsetters, inventors, entrepreneurs, etc. who are doing phenomenal things and
contributing to social-economic development in Nigeria. For more information and
enquires, please call SME100Africa on 08177743650 or email [email protected]

 

 

