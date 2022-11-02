Here’s how the SME 100 Africa Award Event went down

The SME100 Africa 25under25 Awards is a platform which is aimed at recognizing and

celebrating micro and small businesses including startups that are transforming

industries that impact millions of lives every day in Nigeria

Its 7th edition was hosted by Eyowo and supported by Softcom, AXA Mansard, Doika,

Power horse, Bryne foundation, DBN and the Lagos internal revenue service held

on October 29th , 2022 at Ekonovo, Softcom HQ, Ikeja GRA Lagos, Nigeria.

The event Themed “Youth Innovation for tomorrow”, was an evening of inspiration as

phenomenal individuals graced the event including nominees, alumni of the award,

seasoned entrepreneurs and mentors.

The Founder, SME100Africa Charles Odii emphasised the importance of developing

small businesses in Nigeria and their relevance to the Nigerian economy. Charles said,

“small business owners have started businesses, employing others by so doing reducing

the rate of unemployment in Nigeria and eradicating poverty, we at SME100Africa will

continue to support them to excel”.

The Founder, SME100Africa Charles Odii emphasised the importance of developing

small businesses in Nigeria and their relevance to the Nigerian economy. Charles said,

“small business owners have started businesses, employing others by so doing reducing

the rate of unemployment in Nigeria and eradicating poverty, we at SME100Africa will

continue to support them to excel”.

Other guests present at the awards include, Cyril Darneix, Patrick Omitoki, Dabota Lawson,

Brand Manager Juvenus Academy Nigeria , Ozomena Chukuwu (Ozo), Adeyemi Adeola, Chidera

Ejiofor, Lanre Ogundipe, Adebiyi Olubunmi and other dignitaries.

Individuals and businesses in various categories such as Agriculture, Fashion, Foods and

drinks, Software and Design, Sports, and many more were awarded. The winners

include:

• Isreal Chigozirim ( Riwe Technologies Limited)- Agriculture

• Oladimeji Caxton-Martins ( Street Kids Helping Initiative) – Active Citizenship and

government engagement

• Solomon Chidinma (Jachi Art)- Arts and Culture

• Ayomide Ojomu (360 Beauty Enterprise) – Beauty and Makeup

• Ayotunde Olayinka Bello ( Ninth media) – Creative Writing and Content creation

• Oyin Soyombo ( Litfootware Enterprise) – E-commerce

• Samantha Lazarus ( The springs gate grammar school)- Education

• Michael Uchime ( Rainbow petroleum retail and supply)- Energy and

Sustainability

• Joseph Eshofune (Reset Interiors)- Environment and Interior décor

• Christian Agu ( Chris event) – Event Planning

• Samuel Anefu (Jaykole fashion Empire)- Fashion

• Emmanuel Obiayo Michael (Elite Learners Hub)- Finance & Fintech

• Debra Pepple(House of Azu)- Food and Drinks

• Ismail Ajagbe ( Measura Health Limited)- Health and Skincare

• Precious Bassey (Purple Leisure) – Hospitality and Tourism

• Omirin Aderinsola (SolaSoles) – Manufacturing and logistics

• Okoli Micheal Panda ( Panda Media Entertainment and Productions )- Media and

Communications

• Esther Chineye – Music

• Okonkwo Paul– Performing Arts

• Akalezi Timothy (Acarlezy Studio)- Photography

• Emmanuel Dairo (Red Circle Digital Agency) – Professional Services

• Victory Ifeanyichukwu Uzoma – Social Entrepreneurship

• Daniel Samuel – Software and design

• Anyalewechi Precious (D’Rubix IT Solutions LTD) -Technology

This Nigeria’s 25 under 25 awards is an annual youth entrepreneurship leadership

program aimed at Identifying, recognising, celebrating and supporting Nigeria’s most

innovative entrepreneurs under the age of 25. These are innovators, influencers,

trendsetters, inventors, entrepreneurs, etc. who are doing phenomenal things and

contributing to social-economic development in Nigeria. For more information and

enquires, please call SME100Africa on 08177743650 or email [email protected]

Sponsored Content