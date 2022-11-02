Dabota Cosmetics hosts a Glam Event to Celebrate its New Partnership with Providus Bank

Nigeria’s financial institution-Providus Bank as a bank is not just about banking but has taken lifestyle as an integral part of its brand by creating a community with existing business owners to grow their brand and have more customers access the products.

On October 27th, 2022, at the bank’s executive lounge in Lekki, Providus bank’s top executives, celebrities, HNI’s, and friends gathered to celebrate the partnership between one of Nigeria’s leading beauty brand-Dabota cosmetics and Providus bank.

It was a beautiful evening with hors d’oeuvre, champagne, and non-stop music with the bank’s executives taking turns to speak on this partnership.

“The Beauty industry is a billion-dollar industry that international brands are vying for major roles. As a founder of an FDA-approved beauty brand which means it can be sold and used anywhere in the world, I am ready to play big in this industry. So, it is imperative that I have a financial backer that supports the work of entrepreneurs like me. And with Providus Bank, the opportunities are limitless”- Dabota Lawson [Founder, Dabota Cosmetics]





To show more commitment to the Dabota/Providus partnership, Providus bank debit card holders get discounts on select Dabota cosmetics products.



To ensure that payment channels using Providus bank cards are up and running. This partnership also enables Dabota cosmetics to connect with other HNI’s which expands its reach and opens more business opportunities for the brand Dabota and so much more.

Sponsored Content