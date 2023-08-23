Lord’s Dry Gin Brought the Elegant touch to Trace Live with Chike | Get the Scoop

Chike‘s Unmissable Performance Sparks Excitement as Terra Kulture Hosted the Trace Live Concert, Powered by Lord’s London Dry Gin, Crafting a Night of heartfelt Music and Exquisite Cocktail Elegance on August 4, 2023.

The special event which attracted millennials and Gen Z’s across Lagos, showcased the perfect blend of artistry and premium gin, as Lord’s Dry Gin, a leading premium gin brand in Nigeria, took the centre stage as the powerhouse brand of the Trace Live Concert with Chike.

Powering an immersive experience, Lord’s Dry Gin and entertainment partner, Trace, treated all to an evening of soul-stirring music and a refined gin and cocktail experience. With skilled Lord’s mixologists indulging guests in a symphony of flavours, creating and curating an exquisite selection of cocktails, using the Lord’s Dry Gin Classic and Chocolate flavours, a new standard for premium gin experiences was set.

This and other highlights from the event, like the grand entrance from Chike and soulful renditions of tracks from his latest album track ‘On the Moon’, contributed to an evergreen mid-year concert experience for guests of the brand.

Olusegun Akinyemiju, the Business Brand Manager, of Lord’s London Dry Gin, who was thrilled about the partnership with Chike for the Trace Live Concert, enthusiastically said:

The Trace Live Concert with Chike provided Lord’s Dry Gin a great opportunity to connect with our audience and celebrate the fusion of artistry and premium gin. Chike’s soulful and captivating music perfectly aligns with our brand’s Lord’s Gin DNA- Inspiring, Vibrant and Young. His music not only complements our premium gin personality, but also resonates deeply with our discerning consumers, creating a harmonious collaboration that leaves a lasting impression. We are proud to be associated with an artist of Chike’s calibre, as his talent and passion embody the same level of excellence that defines Lord’s Dry Gin.

With the night winding down, the lingering echoes of Chike’s music blended with the enduring taste of the sophisticated achiever’s gin, etching an indelible memory in the hearts of those in attendance, alongside an assurance of elevated entertainment experiences to follow.

This exclusive partnership reinforces Lord’s Dry Gin’s influential role within the spirits industry. It also fortifies the brand’s reputation as a favoured choice for a premium gin journey, captivating both admirers of music and connoisseurs of top-tier spirits.

Discover the world of Lord’s London Dry Gin and stay in the loop about upcoming events by visiting their website.

Sponsored Content