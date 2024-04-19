BN TV
Watch Chike Deliver a Live Perfomance of “Egwu” on Recording Academy’s Global Spin
Afrobeats singer Chike was recently on the Recording Academy’s show “Global Spin” to celebrate the joy that music brings to the spirit. He delivered a live performance of his latest song “Egwu,” a collaboration with the late artist Mohbad, released last year in December.
Global Spin is a performance series featuring artists from around the world where the celebration of the global music community is the focus.
Watch here: