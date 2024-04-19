Connect with us

Ladipoe Seeks Peace of Mind in New Single "Hallelujah" feat. Rozzz & Morrelo

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Rapper and singer, Ladipoe is back with a new single “Hallelujah” featuring musicians Rozzz and Morrelo.

In “Hallelujah,” Ladipoe is prioritising his peace of mind. He says, “Every word carries the weight of our fears, dreams and our communities. As long as we are alive, African music can never die. No matter the genre.”

“Hallelujah” is produced by Cj Obassey and mixed by Noah Umoru.

Stream it here.

Watch the lyric video here:

