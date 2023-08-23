In ‘Kanaani’, Nollywood meets Hollywood to deliver a Gripping Story of Love, Sacrifice, and Resilience

Director Tola Olatunji and Producer Jennifer Mairo join forces to unite Hollywood and Nollywood to deliver cinematic brilliance to Introduce Kanaani, a captivating love story that shines a light on the indomitable human spirit amidst life’s toughest challenges.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of a small fishing village in Edo state, ‘Kanaani’ follows the journey of star-crossed lovers Obehi and Gbovo, played by the dynamic duo Gabriel Afolayan and Ivie Okujaye. Their enduring love is put to the ultimate test as they navigate a world of unforeseen twists and hardships, ultimately finding themselves in unexpected and heart-wrenching circumstances.

Making their foray into Nollywood, Tola Olatunji (Director) and Jennifer Mairo (Producer) deftly blend uniting the creative artistry and storytelling excellence of two dominant movie industries creating a narrative tapestry that resonates globally.

In addition to the aforementioned duo, the movie boasts a diverse and exceptional cast including Robb Hudspeth, Ayo Kosh, and Joseph Benjamin, making it a celebration of multiculturalism and collaboration.

‘Kanaani’ had its American premiere at the prestigious Fine Arts Theater in Beverly Hills on April 7, 2023, leaving audiences in awe with its impactful storytelling and powerful performances. The film’s brilliance hasn’t gone unnoticed, earning it a well-deserved nomination for ‘Best Movie West Africa’ at the 9th Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Tola Olatunji took to his official Instagram page to express his gratitude to the incredible cast and devoted fans who have supported the film.

The outpouring of love and appreciation for ‘Kanaani’ has been overwhelming. It’s a testament to the dedication of everyone involved and the deep connection this story has made with audiences, he shared.

‘Kanaani’ delves into the harsh realities that often accompany the pursuit of a better life, shedding light on the underbelly of society and the challenges faced by those seeking refuge and prosperity. Spotlighting the fact that ‘no be every japa be japa’, the movie invites audiences to explore themes of sacrifice, resilience, and the unwavering power of love against all odds.

As ‘Kanaani’ takes viewers on an emotional rollercoaster, it tackles issues of migration, survival, and the search for belonging. Obehi and Gbovo’s journey traverses continents and adversities, highlighting the importance of hope, determination, and the pursuit of one’s dreams.

#KanaaniTheMovie





