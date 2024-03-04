Gabriel Afolayan & Oyindamola Sanni Talk About their Roles and More in “Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre”

In an exclusive interview, Oyindamola Sanni, who plays the character of Olatorera, and Gabriel Afolayan, who plays the role of Akin in Kunle Afolayan’s Netflix series “Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre,” shared their experiences about their roles, the significance of the production and their collaboration with a diverse cast.

The six-part series follows Saro’s return to the Oyo Kingdom with orders to complete a nearly impossible task. The series is a follow-up to the successful 2022 movie, Aníkúlápó, directed and produced by Kunle Afolayan.

Watch the interview below