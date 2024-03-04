Victor ‘Fa’ Fatanmi Talks About How Storytelling Shaped His Life with Peace Itimi

Victor “Fa” Fatanmi has always been a storyteller. From being president of the press club in secondary school to dropping out of university to start a design agency, he has always lived life on his terms, telling stories about his journey as he grows.

Victor’s life is a testament to the power of storytelling. In this vlog with Peace Itimi, the Fullgap co-founder shares how he is constantly rediscovering and living out his voice while inspiring others to find theirs

Watch here