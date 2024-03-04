Connect with us

BN TV

Victor 'Fa' Fatanmi Talks About How Storytelling Shaped His Life with Peace Itimi

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Gabriel Afolayan & Oyindamola Sanni Talk About their Roles and More in “Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

"What We Just Did is the Beginning of the Story. This is Something That'll Continue" - Kunle Afolayan on "Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre"

BN TV Comedy Movies Nollywood

Watch Episode 2 of Lilian Afegbai's Comedy Series "Akanchawa Baddie"

BN TV Cuisine

You Will Love This Recipe for Authentic Ofe Oha Soup

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 6 (S7) of Ndani's TV "Skinny Girl in Transit"

BN TV

Ibidunni Esho joins Linda & Ibrahim Suleiman on Episode 7 of "Due Parenting Pod"

BN TV Movies Nollywood

Watch Lilian Afegbai, Bimbo Ademoye & Beverly Osu in Episode 1 of "Akanchawa Baddie"

BN TV Comedy Movies Nollywood

Lape is Stranded, Find Out Why in Episode 2 (S2) of "Rofia Tailor Loran"

BN TV

"Mercy's Menu" Sizzles Back for Season 4 this March!

BN TV

Victor ‘Fa’ Fatanmi Talks About How Storytelling Shaped His Life with Peace Itimi

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Victor “Fa” Fatanmi has always been a storyteller. From being president of the press club in secondary school to dropping out of university to start a design agency, he has always lived life on his terms, telling stories about his journey as he grows.

Victor’s life is a testament to the power of storytelling. In this vlog with Peace Itimi, the Fullgap co-founder shares how he is constantly rediscovering and living out his voice while inspiring others to find theirs

Watch here

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Smart Emmanuel: The Secret Sauce to Winning Over Hard-to-Please Clients

Fisayo Fosudo Talks to Us About Technology in Africa & His Favourite Video Game in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Is Religion Helping People Find Peace in The Most Unsettling Circumstances?

Be Transformed By The Catalyst: Finding A Balance Between Traditional and Modern Parenting

Joy on The Road – Fauzziyah Oyebode on Finding Purpose as a Traffic Warden in Osogbo
css.php