“What We Just Did is the Beginning of the Story. This is Something That’ll Continue” – Kunle Afolayan on “Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre”

In this exclusive interview, director Kunle Afolayan and actors Sola Sobowale and Owobo Ogunde take us through their journey of working on the Netflix series “Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre“, their roles, lessons learned, and much more.

The six-part series follows Saro’s return to the Oyo Kingdom with orders to complete a nearly impossible task. The series is a follow-up to the successful 2022 movie, Aníkúlápó, directed and produced by Kunle Afolayan.

With Kunle Remi returning as Saro and Bimbo Ademoye as Rolake, the lovers turned foes are joined by a unique blend of Nollywood veterans and stars such as Sola Sobowale, Jide Kosoko, Lincoln Owo Ogunde, Taiwo Hassan, Gabriel Afolayan, Adewale Elesho, Uzee Usman and Lateef Adedimeji. Other notable stars are Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Moji Afolayan, Aisha Lawal, Adeniyi Johnson, Funky Mallam, Sokoto Alabgedeorun, Ropo Ewenla, Olayiwola Razaq Olasunkanmi, Kayode Aderupoko, Damilola Ogunsi, Adebayo Salami, Oyindamola Sanni, Sunday Omobonlale, Sisi Quadri and Titi Kuti.

Watch the interview below: