Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

"What We Just Did is the Beginning of the Story. This is Something That'll Continue" - Kunle Afolayan on "Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre"

BN TV Comedy Movies Nollywood

Watch Episode 2 of Lilian Afegbai's Comedy Series "Akanchawa Baddie"

BN TV Cuisine

You Will Love This Recipe for Authentic Ofe Oha Soup

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 6 (S7) of Ndani's TV "Skinny Girl in Transit"

BN TV

Ibidunni Esho joins Linda & Ibrahim Suleiman on Episode 7 of "Due Parenting Pod"

BN TV Movies Nollywood

Watch Lilian Afegbai, Bimbo Ademoye & Beverly Osu in Episode 1 of "Akanchawa Baddie"

BN TV Comedy Movies Nollywood

Lape is Stranded, Find Out Why in Episode 2 (S2) of "Rofia Tailor Loran"

BN TV

"Mercy's Menu" Sizzles Back for Season 4 this March!

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

EbonyLife Studios' New Series "Baby Farm" to star Rita Dominic-Anosike, Joseph Benjamin & Tope Tedela

BN TV Cuisine

You've Got to Try This Ukwa & Bitter Leaf Recipe by Dobby Signature

BN TV

“What We Just Did is the Beginning of the Story. This is Something That’ll Continue” – Kunle Afolayan on “Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre”

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In this exclusive interview, director Kunle Afolayan and actors Sola Sobowale and Owobo Ogunde take us through their journey of working on the Netflix series “Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre“, their roles, lessons learned, and much more.

The six-part series follows Saro’s return to the Oyo Kingdom with orders to complete a nearly impossible task. The series is a follow-up to the successful 2022 movie, Aníkúlápó, directed and produced by Kunle Afolayan.

With Kunle Remi returning as Saro and Bimbo Ademoye as Rolake, the lovers turned foes are joined by a unique blend of Nollywood veterans and stars such as Sola SobowaleJide KosokoLincoln Owo OgundeTaiwo HassanGabriel AfolayanAdewale EleshoUzee Usman and Lateef Adedimeji. Other notable stars are Ronke Oshodi-OkeMoji AfolayanAisha LawalAdeniyi JohnsonFunky MallamSokoto AlabgedeorunRopo EwenlaOlayiwola Razaq OlasunkanmiKayode AderupokoDamilola OgunsiAdebayo SalamiOyindamola SanniSunday OmobonlaleSisi Quadri and Titi Kuti.

Watch the interview below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php