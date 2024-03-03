Nollywood Stars Pay Tribute to John ‘Mr Ibu’ Okafor Following His Sad Passing

John Okafor, actor and comedian, popularly known as Mr Ibu has passed away.

The National President of the Actor Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, confirmed the sad news of Mr Ibu’s passing on his Instagram page on Saturday night. According to Emeka Rollas, Mr Ibu suffered from cardiac arrest and, unfortunately, did not survive. Don Single Nwuzor, who was Mr Ibu’s manager for 24 years, reported the news of his cardiac arrest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emeka Rollas Ejezie (@emekarollas)

Mr Ibu was widely recognized for his comedic roles in numerous films, including “Mr. Ibu,” which co-starred fellow actor Osita Iheme. Some of his other notable films include “The Eve,” “London Fever,” “Issakaba,” “Mr. Ibu and His Son,” and many more.

See tributes from his colleagues below:

Sad🥲😭😭😭 uncle John!! May his soul rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/jxQ2PHTJeT — Funke Akindele (@funkeakindele) March 2, 2024

Just as I tweeted my condolence on the death of Nollywood actor Sisi Quadri, a lot of people, through my comments section, called my attention to the death of veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu. pic.twitter.com/IPLUNDl9o0 — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) March 3, 2024

The passing of John Okafor aka Mr. Ibu is a sad chapter in Nigerian entertainment history. Let’s take solace in the fact that his works will live on and will inspire generations unborn. RIP to one of the greats. ❤️❤️ — Bovi (@officialBovi) March 3, 2024

Saddened to hear that one of Africa’s well known entertainers and Nigerian comedian, Mr. Ibu has died. The popular Nollywood comedy actor John Okafor who was popularly known as Mr. Ibu died from a cardiac arrest on Saturday. He is one of the few African actors who achieved fame… pic.twitter.com/YkVKCkOqUa — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) March 3, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charles Inojie (@charlesinojie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Kadiri Ezerika (@ruthkadiri)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercy Johnson Okojie (@mercyjohnsonokojie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) (@actorsguildofnigeria)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanayo O Kanayo (@kanayo.o.kanayo)

Our deepest condolences go out to Mr Ibu’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. His presence and contributions to the Nigerian film industry will be deeply missed.