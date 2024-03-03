Connect with us

Movies & TV News Nollywood

Nollywood Stars Pay Tribute to John 'Mr Ibu' Okafor Following His Sad Passing

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 6 (S7) of Ndani's TV "Skinny Girl in Transit"

Movies Movies & TV

Zainab Balogun is Working on a Psychological Thriller titled "Blood" to Put a Spotlight on Endometriosis & Women’s Health

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

EbonyLife Studios' New Series "Baby Farm" to star Rita Dominic-Anosike, Joseph Benjamin & Tope Tedela

BN TV Movies & TV

Aisha Showed Up With an Impressive Resumé in Episode 6 of “The Interview”

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Papeeyah in New Episode of "Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion"

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch the Trailer of Prime Video's "Ebuka Turns Up Africa" starring Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Timini Egbuson & Zubby Michael

Movies & TV Nollywood

See How the "Iwájú" Cast Nailed the Eko For Show Theme at the Premiere

Movies & TV Nollywood

How Nigerians Are Reacting to "The Johnsons" Calling it a Wrap: "My whole family never missed an episode"

Movies & TV

"Iwájú" is Coming to the Disney Channel on DStv!

Movies & TV

Nollywood Stars Pay Tribute to John ‘Mr Ibu’ Okafor Following His Sad Passing

Avatar photo

Published

2 mins ago

 on

John Okafor, actor and comedian, popularly known as Mr Ibu has passed away.

The National President of the Actor Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, confirmed the sad news of Mr Ibu’s passing on his Instagram page on Saturday night. According to Emeka Rollas, Mr Ibu suffered from cardiac arrest and, unfortunately, did not survive. Don Single Nwuzor, who was Mr Ibu’s manager for 24 years, reported the news of his cardiac arrest.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emeka Rollas Ejezie (@emekarollas)

Mr Ibu was widely recognized for his comedic roles in numerous films, including “Mr. Ibu,” which co-starred fellow actor Osita Iheme. Some of his other notable films include “The Eve,” “London Fever,” “Issakaba,” “Mr. Ibu and His Son,” and many more.

See tributes from his colleagues below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charles Inojie (@charlesinojie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ruth Kadiri Ezerika (@ruthkadiri)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kanayo O Kanayo (@kanayo.o.kanayo)

Our deepest condolences go out to Mr Ibu’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. His presence and contributions to the Nigerian film industry will be deeply missed.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Fisayo Fosudo Talks to Us About Technology in Africa & His Favourite Video Game in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Is Religion Helping People Find Peace in The Most Unsettling Circumstances?

Be Transformed By The Catalyst: Finding A Balance Between Traditional and Modern Parenting

Joy on The Road – Fauzziyah Oyebode on Finding Purpose as a Traffic Warden in Osogbo

Fridah Njeri Transformed a Faltering Floating Restaurant into a Tourist Site in Kenya
css.php