Connect with us

Promotions

Hauwa Allahbura’s Debut Movie ‘The Eve’ joins Exclusive List of Nigerian movies on Netflix from October 12th

Events Promotions

It was a Shutdown as Fluxx Celebrated Independence Day with an Urban Luxury Party

Promotions

Volkano Productions presents 'Amerikana' – The first Visual Album created by a Nigerian Artist

Career Promotions

Rotimi Bankole is paying it forward with 'SBI Media Workshop', an Initiative to Support Young Nigerians

Promotions

Applications are On for the 2021/2022 AIG Scholarships for Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford

Promotions

FirstBank has disbursed over 17 Billion Naira through FirstAdvance as a way to reinforce its Financial Inclusion Drive 

Events Promotions

To Celebrate World Beard Day 2020, Jameson Irish Whiskey unites Bearded Brothers across Nigeria

Promotions

This Filmmaker is One Step Closer to his Dreams as He wins 1 Million Naira in the Ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo

Events Promotions

It's Double Celebration as Pepsi BBNaija Turn up Task Winners receive their Rewards + VVIP all-expense-paid trip to One Africa Music Fest

Promotions

A Whopping 700% Bonus for Subscribers in the New Glo Berekete Tariff Plan

Promotions

Hauwa Allahbura’s Debut Movie ‘The Eve’ joins Exclusive List of Nigerian movies on Netflix from October 12th

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on


The Eve, the debut movie of director and producer, Hauwa Allahbura, is set to join the exclusive list of Nigerian movies on Netflix as it becomes available on the global streaming platform on Monday, October 12th.
Produced by Allabura’s Cut24 Productions, The Eve is a romantic comedy written by the trio of Tunde Babalola, Tosin Igho, and Martin Adieze. Rapper turned director, Igho also directed it.
The movie features a sterling cast including Beverly Naya, Meg Otanwa, Ronke Oshodi, Hauwa Allahbura, Adeolu Adefarasin, and Kunle Remi. Others include Ghana’s’ Mawuli Peter Gavor and comedian John Okafor (Mr. Ibu)

It centers on a young man, Funso (Adefarasin), and his bride-to-be, Yewande (Naya) set to marry in a few days. Before the D-day, three childhood friends of the groom decide to treat him to a blissful bachelor’s Eve on a beautiful island. Sadly, things go south during the getaway with the couple needing to reassess their stance amidst the actions of other parties.
Apart from its exciting plot, The Eve which screened in cinemas in 2018, also has beautiful music synchronized with beautiful pictures and great cinematography,
Commenting on the Netflix release, Allabura expressed pride for the feat and appreciated the movie’s cast and crew for their yeoman’s effort. She also enjoined people to watch out for the flick.
There is no mother that is not proud of her first child. We could not have achieved this level of success without the director, cast, and crew of The Eve. This was my production debut. After The Eve, I and my company, Cut24 Productions, have grown immensely. As we all prepare for #TheEveXNetflix, please visit your Netflix app and set a reminder for October 12! The Eve is coming on Netflix! Get ready!” Allabura gushed.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: All the Ways We Can Sustain the #SARSMustEnd Movement

#SARSMustEnd: All the Ways Nigerian Youths are Defying Their Parents by Protesting

Temi Olajide: 7 Discipline Methods that Don’t Work & What You Should Try Instead

Our #BellaNaijaMCM Feature this Week is Celebrating the Nigerian Youth for Making their Voices Heard | #SARSMustEnd

234Finance: How to Raise External Capital For Your Startup
Advertisement
css.php