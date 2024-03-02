Connect with us

Nollywood

Bimbo Ademoye, Kunle Afolayan & More Nollywood Actors Pay Tribute to Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji ‘Sisi Quadri’

Published

44 mins ago

 on

Popular comedian and Yoruba veteran actor Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, popularly known as Sisi Quadri, has passed on. The news of his passing was announced on March 1, 2024, due to an undisclosed illness.

He rose to fame after starring in “Ebudola” and giving a flawless delivery. He is known for his quick jabs and being able to ridicule his rivals eloquently. He recently started featuring in comedic skits and also stars in Kunle Afolayan‘s “Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre” and Bimbo Ademoye‘s “Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion.”

Tributes have been pouring in from his Nollywood colleagues. See below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lola Magret (@lolamagret)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dayo Amusa (@dayoamusa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LANRE ADEDIWURA (@lanreadediwura)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kunle Afolayan (@kunleafo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KUNLE REMI. KR (@kunleremiofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TOYIN ALAUSA (@omoalausa1)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by QUEEN LATEEFAH (@wumitoriola)

 

