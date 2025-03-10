Layi Wasabi’s Nollywood Roles You Don’t Want to Miss

The moment Layi Wasabi (Isaac Olayiwola) pops up on your screen, you know you’re in for a good time. His exaggerated motivational speeches, over-the-top lawyer persona, and quick-witted skits guarantee a laugh. But beyond the comedy, Layi has been quietly building a presence in Nollywood, showing a different side of his craft.

From playing a loyal best friend to stepping into the supernatural, here are some of the films where Layi has brought his talent to the big screen:

Everybody Loves Jenifa

In ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa,’ Layi plays Rexx, the ever-loyal best friend of Sege. And as a true best friend, Rexx takes his duties seriously.

For Layi, this role was a turning point. “It was the most challenging character I have played on screen because it is different from what I’m used to portraying. I felt myself grow into the character as the story developed, and it was beautiful to see that side of me as an actor.”

And that Christmas theme song still has us humming Layi’s intro.

Adire

Layi made his Nollywood debut in Adire, a drama where he plays a cheeky, sharp-tongued bartender.

The film follows a young fashion entrepreneur, who also happens to be a retired prostitute, navigating the consequences of her past while dealing with a judgmental clergy’s wife. Layi’s character adds just the right amount of comic relief without taking away from the film’s emotional weight.

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre

In ‘Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre,’ Layi steps into a completely different role, one that’s nothing like his usual skits. This six-part series by Kunle Afolayan follows Saro, a traveller on a near-impossible mission in the Oyo Kingdom.

Layi plays one of the ghostly passengers traveling with Saro, caught between life and death. While awaiting his own fate, he serves as both a guide and a reluctant companion, making for a layered and intriguing character.