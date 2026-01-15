From Aníkúlápó to Yoh! Bestie: The African Films and Shows We’re Excited About on Netflix 2026

Grab your popcorn and clear your schedules, BNers! If you thought 2025 was a vibe, Netflix is making sure 2026 is an absolute cinematic feast. The streaming giant has just pulled back the curtain on its African slate, and between the gritty thrillers, steamy dramas, and the reality TV we all secretly live for, we are in for a very busy year.

From the bustling streets of Lagos to the scenic views of Cape Town and the moody vibes of Accra, the continent is taking centre stage. Here is your ultimate guide to the African stories hitting your screens in 2026.

The Big Screen Magic: Must-Watch Films

“Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre” (Season 2): The story kicks off with a thrilling escape from the underworld, where a dark transformation begins. A mysterious character, reborn with a sinister power to steal the life force of others, unleashes chaos that sends the Oyo Empire spiraling into turmoil. Prince Aderoju, the Alaafin’s son, takes centre stage as he embarks on a daring mission to rescue his sister, Omowunmi, from Portuguese captors. Meanwhile, familiar faces like Akin and Arolake face their own trials, as Ogunjimi’s return threatens their love and sets the stage for an epic showdown.

The stellar cast sees the return of Sola Sobowale, Bimbo Ademoye, and Lateef Adedimeji, while exciting new additions Antar Laniyan, Joke Muyiwa, Adebowale Adebayo, and Saidi Balogun bring fresh energy to the world of Oyo.

“Yoh! Bestie“(South Africa): Following the festive chaos of “Yoh! Christmas,” the universe is expanding with “Yoh! Bestie” on 6 February 2026. Katlego Lebogang returns as Thando, who finds herself in a bit of a pickle alongside her best friend Charles, played by Siya Sepotokele. The two have to navigate a maze of unresolved feelings while preparing for a destination wedding in Knysna. It’s the “will-they-won’t-they” drama we didn’t know we needed.

“180“(South Africa): If you’re in the mood for something gritty, “180” is the one. This revenge-driven thriller stars Desmond Dube as Zak, a reformed gangster who just wants a quiet life. However, one life-altering incident shatters his peace and sets him on a dark path of vengeance. The film features a stellar South African lineup, including Fana Mokoena, Warren Masemola, and Bongile Mantsai, ensuring every scene is packed with intensity.

“TWO” (Ghana): Making history as a Ghanaian neo-noir debut, “TWO” is directed by Nana Kofi Asihene and is set for a Summer 2026 release. The story follows Marcus, a man trying to trade his life of crime for a conservative life in a church, played with “simmering tension” by Gideon Boakye. As he settles into marriage with Elara (Dela Seade), his past comes knocking in the form of his old mentor, Vic (Senanu Gbedawor). It’s a deep dive into morality and the “grey areas” of human nature.

The Shows We Can’t Stop Talking About

“Love Is Blind: South Africa” The pods are officially opening in Africa. This global phenomenon is getting its first African iteration in 2026. We’ll watch as local singles try to find “the one” through conversation alone, proving whether emotional connection can truly beat physical attraction. While the hosts are still under wraps, the anticipation for the drama, the proposals, and the “I dos” is already at an all-time high.

“Fatal Seduction” (Season 3): The heat is being turned up yet again. This steamy thriller returns with Kgomotso Christopher and Prince Grootboom continuing their tangled web of secrets. This season welcomes some massive new talent, including Thando Thabethe and Hope Mbhele, alongside Lorcia Cooper and Kevin Smith. If you thought the betrayal couldn’t get deeper, think again.

A Little Global Flavour…

Also mark your calendars for these global heavyweights: