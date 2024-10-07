Kiekie, Saidi Balogun, Teniola Aladese, Antar Laniyan & More Join the Cast of Kunle Afolayan’s “Aníkúlápó” Season 2

The wait is over, and fans of Kunle Afolayan’s epic “Aníkúlápó” are in for a treat. It has been announced that Netflix has officially renewed the hit series for a second season, promising more intrigue, drama, and jaw-dropping twists.

Following the success of “Aníkúlápó: The Rise of the Spectre,” this upcoming season is set to dive even deeper into Nigerian history, culture, and the supernatural. A gripping plot unfolds set against the breathtaking backdrop of Oyo State and Ghana, the new season takes the narrative beyond the Oyo Empire, with fresh locations and introducing international actors.

The story kicks off with an intense escape from the underworld, where a dark transformation begins. A character, reborn with a sinister power to steal the life force of others, unleashes chaos that sends the Oyo Empire spiraling into turmoil. Prince Aderoju, the Alaafin’s son, takes center stage, embarking on a daring mission to free his sister, Omowunmi, from Portuguese captors. Meanwhile, familiar faces like Akin and Arolake face their own challenges as Ogunjimi’s return threatens their love, setting the stage for an epic showdown.

With Awarun navigating dangerous business deals, this season is brimming with tension, power struggles, and emotional twists. The cast returning to their roles are Sola Sobowale, Bimbo Ademoye, and Lateef Adedimeji, with exciting new additions like Antar Laniyan, Joke Muyiwa, Adebowale Adebayo, and Saidi Balogun joining the cast.

“We take pride in telling our stories authentically. This season will explore the complex realities of the slave trade, with actors from Portugal, Ghana, and Nigeria, showing the global connections in our history. Filming in Oyo State and Ghana helped us ground the story in places rich with our heritage. We’re excited to continue sharing this journey with the world and celebrating the depth of our culture,” says Kunle Afolayan.

