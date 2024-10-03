“Hijack ‘93” Trailer is Here – Brace Yourself for the Thrills!

The anticipation is building as Play Network Studios and Native Media TV unveil the gripping trailer for their latest thriller, “Hijack ’93.”

Slated to premiere on October 25, this film is set to capture audiences with its intense storyline and dynamic cast. Directed by Robert O. Peters, “Hijack ’93” explores the harrowing historical event that shook Nigeria. The film follows a group of four men who hijack an airplane, using the passengers as leverage to challenge a military-backed government in their quest for social change. This fictional retelling draws inspiration from the 1993 hijacking of a Nigerian Airways flight by a group of teenagers.

Starring a cast that includes Bob Manuel, John Dumelo, Sharon Ooja, Nancy Isime, Jemima Osunde, and Efa Iwara, the film also introduces newcomers Adam Garba, Allison Emmanuel, Oluwaseyi Akinola, and Nnamdi Agbo as the hijackers.

Charles Okpaleke, producer and co-founder of Play Network Studios, emphasises the importance of retelling such pivotal events. “Such historic events are essential to our nation’s history and must be shared with future generations,” he shared. “These pivotal events, which shaped our nation’s history, risk being forgotten over time. As a filmmaker, my goal is to preserve and share authentic African stories with a global audience,” Charles added.

Watch the trailer below: