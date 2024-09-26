From “Hijack’93,” “Inside Life” to “Love is Blind,” Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix this October

This October, Netflix is serving up a fresh slate of entertainment, with something for everyone across various genres. Leading the pack is “Hijack ‘93,” a gripping thriller that sees four men hijack an airplane to pressure the government into social change, aiming to dismantle the military-backed regime.

Go behind the scenes of ‘Hijack ’93’ with these exclusive photos:

It’s a high-stakes battle for justice with passengers caught in the middle. Clarence Peters makes his Netflix debut with “Inside Life,” a hard-hitting series that dives into the gritty world of a Lagos prison. The series intertwines the lives of a desperate man, a devoted sister, and an ambitious woman, each facing the harsh realities of life behind bars. Their pasts collide to uncover the hidden, darker sides of Nigeria’s bustling metropolis.

“Love is Blind” returns for its seventh season, where new singles step into the pods, ready to strip away superficial judgments and take a shot at finding real love and lasting connections. But that’s not all—there’s a new addition to the franchise, “Love is Blind: Habibi” brings this social experiment to the Arab world, with celebrity couple Elham Ali and Khaled Saqr as hosts, guiding Arab singles through their journey to find love and commit to marriage—without ever meeting face-to-face.

For the action lovers, “Trouble” follows a bumbling electronics salesman who is wrongfully convicted of murder. As he battles police corruption and criminal conspiracies, he fights to prove his innocence in this thrilling adventure. For the family, there’s “The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist,” where the notorious Bad Guys crew takes on a spooky Halloween challenge, attempting to steal a priceless amulet from a haunted mansion. “Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft” also makes its Netflix debut, following the fearless adventurer as she confronts her traumatic past while uncovering an ancient mystery. Comedian Ali Wong brings the laughs in “Ali Wong: Single Lady.” After her whirlwind post-divorce journey, she returns to the stage to share the ups and downs of dating again in this hilarious stand-up special.

Other exciting titles coming to Netflix in October include “Uprising,” “Comedy Revenge,” “Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas,” “Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance,” season 3 of “The Lincoln Lawyer,” “Under Parallel Skies” and must-watch local titles like “Tòkunbọ̀” “Something Like Gold” and “House of Ga’a.”