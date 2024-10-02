Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Clarence Peters’ "Inside Life" Promises a Supernatural Thrill – Watch the Trailer Now

BN TV Music

A Dance of Triumph: Watch Greatman Takit & GospelOnDeBeatz's "Celebration" Video

BN TV Movies & TV

“The Men’s Club” Returns for Season 5 with New Faces & Double the Drama!

BN TV Career Living

Ife Durosinmi-Etti’s Must-Watch Talk on Why Financial Independence is a Need for Women

BN TV Music

Morravey Delivers a Passionate Ode to Love in New Single "Ifineme"

BN TV Living

Financial Freedom vs. Tradition: Watch Nigerian Women Debate the Balance of Money & Power

BN TV Career Living

"Nothing Beats Having Economic Power": Cynthia Obi-Uchendu on Women Owning Their Finances

BN TV Inspired Living

"Together, We Are Rewriting What’s Possible for Women"– Maryam Hassan Bukar on Women’s Economic Power

BN TV Living Scoop

#HerMoneyHerPower Hits the Streets! Watch Nigerians Share Their Thoughts on Money & Gender Roles

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired Style

Strutting with Star Power, Thuso Mbedu Owned the L'Oréal Le Défilé Runway for Black Girls | WATCH

BN TV

Clarence Peters’ “Inside Life” Promises a Supernatural Thrill – Watch the Trailer Now

Avatar photo

Published

37 mins ago

 on

Clarence Peters has released the trailer for his upcoming supernatural Nollywood drama “Inside Life,” offering a first look at the intense and riveting world he’s created.

The series, set in the heart of Lagos, explores the lives of characters grappling with desperate situations inside the city’s notorious prison system. In “Inside Life,” a man’s journey to survive, a devoted sister’s fight for justice, and an ambitious woman’s personal struggles intertwine in a complex web of suspense, secrets, and supernatural twists. As their stories converge, the series reveals the darker, mystical sides of Lagos.

Featuring a stellar cast including Gabriel Afolayan, Scarlett Gomez, Meg Otanwa, Jigan Babaoja, and Nollywood veterans Jide Kosoko and Zack Orji, “Inside Life” is set to be an unforgettable blend of drama and the supernatural.

Directed by Clarence Peters and penned by Tonia Chukwurah and Olumide Kuti, the series is slated to premiere on Netflix on October 11, 2024.

Watch the thrilling trailer below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php