Clarence Peters’ “Inside Life” Promises a Supernatural Thrill – Watch the Trailer Now

Clarence Peters has released the trailer for his upcoming supernatural Nollywood drama “Inside Life,” offering a first look at the intense and riveting world he’s created.

The series, set in the heart of Lagos, explores the lives of characters grappling with desperate situations inside the city’s notorious prison system. In “Inside Life,” a man’s journey to survive, a devoted sister’s fight for justice, and an ambitious woman’s personal struggles intertwine in a complex web of suspense, secrets, and supernatural twists. As their stories converge, the series reveals the darker, mystical sides of Lagos.

Featuring a stellar cast including Gabriel Afolayan, Scarlett Gomez, Meg Otanwa, Jigan Babaoja, and Nollywood veterans Jide Kosoko and Zack Orji, “Inside Life” is set to be an unforgettable blend of drama and the supernatural.

Directed by Clarence Peters and penned by Tonia Chukwurah and Olumide Kuti, the series is slated to premiere on Netflix on October 11, 2024.

Watch the thrilling trailer below