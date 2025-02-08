Follow Director Pink's Behind-The-Lens Journey in This Episode of "Doing Life With..."

Doing Life With… is a BellaNaija Features series that showcases how people live, work, travel, care for their families and… everything in between. We are documenting the lives of all people and ensuring everyone is well-represented at BN.

This week, we are doing life with Director Pink, a talented Nigerian video director and filmmaker who has worked with some of the biggest stars in the industry like Wizkid, Davido, Phyno and others. Enjoy the conversation!

Hi Director Pink. How do you do?

I’m doing fantastic, thank you. I’m feeling blessed and energised.

Can you share a bit about your background—your upbringing, education, and any key moments from your childhood that shaped you into what you are today?

I grew up in Yaba, Lagos, in a deeply Christian and loving family. I was blessed with the most supportive and caring upbringing, but life took a challenging turn when I lost my mum at the age of 18. From that point, I had to step up and fend for my family on my own.

For my education, I attended the University of Lagos, where I studied economics. While in school, I had to juggle multiple jobs to support myself and my family. I started as a graphic designer, transitioned into animation, and then moved into photography before finally discovering my passion for filmmaking. During my time as a photographer, I faced a robbery incident that left me with almost nothing. Despite the setback, it didn’t stop me it pushed me to grow, be resilient, and motivated me to become bolder and better in my craft. Every step of the journey taught me perseverance and shaped the person I am today.

Well done on everything, Pink

Thank you so much.

Tell us about your journey into filmmaking and directing – the year you started, who you learned from, and other things in between

My filmmaking journey officially began when I was 16, and it all started in church. I wanted to join a department, and while I was almost pushed into joining the choir, my path changed the moment I noticed a girl handling a camera. Her confidence and skill fascinated me, and that inspiration drew me to the video team in my church. Being part of the team laid the foundation for my love of visual storytelling, as I learned the basics of videography and editing.

From there, I began filming events like weddings and exploring other creative crafts like graphic design, animation, and eventually, filmmaking. It felt like I was naturally drawn to storytelling in different forms, and the more I learned, the more my passion grew.

I directed my first music video in 2020, but soon after, the COVID-19 pandemic brought everything to a standstill, and I had to take a pause. However, in October of that same year, I received a very unexpected phone call from a producer representing Clarence Peters. The producer mentioned that one of my colleagues, The Alien, had recommended me for a job. Clarence Peters was working on a project and wanted an all-girls team to direct a music video.

That recommendation turned out to be a major turning point for me. I directed Chike’s music video “If You Know Love,” featuring Mayorkun, and the experience was fantastic. The success of that project opened new doors for me. Since then, I’ve continued to work with Chike on more projects and have also collaborated with several other artists who believe in my craft.

Despite being in a male-dominated industry, I’ve been fortunate to work with people who appreciate and trust my vision. Each step in my journey has been a blend of passion, resilience, and a determination to carve my space in the filmmaking world.

Were there moments of doubt when you started?

For once, I never doubted myself. I think that unwavering belief in myself is what has brought me this far. I’ve always had the confidence that no matter the challenge, I am strong and fierce enough to face it head-on. This mindset has been my driving force and has kept me grounded in my journey as a filmmaker and director.

You’ve worked with some of the biggest stars in Afrobeats. How do you approach a situation where, after listening to the music, you have a vision for the music video but the artist also has a different vision?

Collaboration is key in situations like that. I always start by fully understanding the artist’s vision—after all, they’ve lived with the music longer than anyone else. Then, I pitch my ideas, blending their vision with mine to create something extraordinary. It’s about striking the right balance so the final product reflects the artist while elevating the storytelling with my creative input.

You produced “Lady KoiKoi,” an adaptation of a Nigerian high school horror folktale. What role does Nigerian culture play in your work, and how do you incorporate it into your storytelling?

Nigerian culture is at the core of my work. I see storytelling as a way to preserve and celebrate our rich heritage. With “Lady KoiKoi,” I wanted to give a modern twist to a tale that so many Nigerians grew up with while staying true to its essence. I aim to blend cultural authenticity with contemporary narratives, ensuring our stories remain timeless.

Given what you do, what’s a typical day in your life, Pink?

No two days are the same! On most days, I start with a quick workout or meditation to ground myself. Then it’s straight to business: making scripts and mood boards, planning productions, or being on set. Evenings are for editing, brainstorming new ideas, or catching up on industry trends. Somewhere in between, I make time for family and friends to recharge my creative energy.

Do you have an unconventional thought about the world that you think people won’t agree with?

I believe that failure is underrated. It’s through failure that we learn the most about ourselves and our capabilities. While many fear it, I see it as an opportunity to grow and adapt.

If you could remove three things from your life, what would they be and why?

Self-doubt; it’s the biggest obstacle to creativity. Procrastination; we all fall victim to it, but it’s a thief of time. Toxic people; protecting my peace is non-negotiable, and life is too short to accommodate negativity.

Looking ahead, what kind of projects or collaborations are you most excited about, and what do you hope to achieve in the future?

I’m excited to work on projects that push boundaries and spotlight Africa on a global scale. Collaborating with artists who share a passion for authentic storytelling is always a dream. Ultimately, I want to create work that inspires and elevates the next generation of creatives.

Say something to yourself in the future

Dear future me, keep going. No matter what challenges come your way, remember the fire that brought you here. You’re doing amazing, and the best is yet to come. Never forget God in all you do.

Thank you for being on Doing Life With…, Pink

Thank you for having me.

Many thanks to Director Pink for having this conversation with us and answering all our questions – and swiftly too, we must add.

Many thanks to Director Pink for having this conversation with us and answering all our questions – and swiftly too, we must add.