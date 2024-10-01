“The Men’s Club” Returns for Season 5 with New Faces & Double the Drama!

The highly anticipated season 5 of “The Men’s Club” is almost here, and it promises to be more thrilling than ever.

Our favourite men—Lanre, Louis, Tayo, and Aminu—are back, navigating their grown and sexy lives. This time, they’ll be joined by four fresh faces: Kashope, Francis, Obinna, and Tokini, a younger group who are wild, free, and ready to reconnect while leaning on each other through life’s twists.

Season 4 left us on the edge, with Aminu, Louis, Tayo, and Lanre facing unexpected challenges in love, business, and friendship. As they battled external relationships, they also confronted personal struggles—career setbacks, family tensions, and the price of fame.

But in season 5, the stakes are even higher. Expect double the drama, more heated confrontations, and plenty of twists that will keep you hooked.

Catch a glimpse of the excitement in the trailer below: