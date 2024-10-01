Connect with us

“The Men’s Club” Returns for Season 5 with New Faces & Double the Drama!

Ife Durosinmi-Etti's Must-Watch Talk on Why Financial Independence is a Need for Women

Morravey Delivers a Passionate Ode to Love in New Single "Ifineme"

Financial Freedom vs. Tradition: Watch Nigerian Women Debate the Balance of Money & Power

"Nothing Beats Having Economic Power": Cynthia Obi-Uchendu on Women Owning Their Finances

"Together, We Are Rewriting What's Possible for Women"– Maryam Hassan Bukar on Women's Economic Power

#HerMoneyHerPower Hits the Streets! Watch Nigerians Share Their Thoughts on Money & Gender Roles

Strutting with Star Power, Thuso Mbedu Owned the L'Oréal Le Défilé Runway for Black Girls | WATCH

Wizkid's Effortlessly Cool BoF 500 Gala Look Took Streetwear to Red Carpet Chic [WATCH]

#BNxBBNaija9: Three Evicted Housemates & a Marriage Revelation—Watch the Highlights!

The highly anticipated season 5 of “The Men’s Club” is almost here, and it promises to be more thrilling than ever.

Our favourite men—Lanre, Louis, Tayo, and Aminu—are back, navigating their grown and sexy lives. This time, they’ll be joined by four fresh faces: Kashope, Francis, Obinna, and Tokini, a younger group who are wild, free, and ready to reconnect while leaning on each other through life’s twists.

Season 4 left us on the edge, with Aminu, Louis, Tayo, and Lanre facing unexpected challenges in love, business, and friendship. As they battled external relationships, they also confronted personal struggles—career setbacks, family tensions, and the price of fame.

But in season 5, the stakes are even higher. Expect double the drama, more heated confrontations, and plenty of twists that will keep you hooked.

Catch a glimpse of the excitement in the trailer below:

