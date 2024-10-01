Ife Durosinmi-Etti’s Must-Watch Talk on Why Financial Independence is a Need for Women

As Lagos wraps up its Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Ife Durosinmi-Etti, the founder of Herconomy—Nigeria’s first fintech company for women—shares a powerful message for women about the importance of financial independence.

In a address as part of the #HerMoneyHerPower campaign, Ife drives home the point that “Money stops nonsense!”—a statement that resonates deeply with women navigating their personal and professional lives. Reflecting on her experiences and interactions with women in difficult situations, she emphasises the critical need for women to have their own income, to build their wealth, and secure their futures.

She recalls witnessing countless women trapped in toxic relationships, their fears rooted in questions like, “How will I fend for myself or my children?”, “Where will we live?”, or “So after I suffered with this man, now that he has money, someone will now reap where I have sown?” But her message is clear: your life and wellbeing are far more important than staying in an unhealthy relationship for financial security.

She continues, “These are really valid fears/concerns but in all this, please choose yourself, love yourself and know that you are made for more. You have options and you can truly leave an abusive relationship, without shame and having your own money will give you those options…”

In her message, Ife addresses critical issues like financial abuse—one of the most under-discussed forms of abuse women face, even those in positions of power. Financial abuse occurs when an abuser uses control tactics to limit a victim’s access to money, assets, and independence. Ife explains that this often includes actions like restricting access to bank accounts, forcing women out of jobs, or refusing to pay bills, which can lead to ruined credit scores and long-term financial instability.

“Financial abuse is a tactic used by abusers to increase control over their victim” Ife warns, adding that it’s time for women to be aware, stand strong, and take control of their finances.

Watch Ife Durosinmi-Etti share more on this topic below.