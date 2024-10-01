Connect with us

Morravey Delivers a Passionate Ode to Love in New Single "Ifineme"

2 hours ago

Afro-pop sensation Morravey has just dropped the lyric video for her single “Ifineme,” one of two tracks she released alongside “Upstandin.”

In “Ifineme,” Morravey explores the complexities of intense love, obsession, and emotional vulnerability. The song captures the singer’s deep infatuation with someone, describing it as being “jazzed” or enchanted, almost like being under a spell. With raw and relatable lyrics, she reflects on the lengths one might go for love, even if it means sacrificing time, money, and self-worth.

The track expresses Morravey’s feelings of jealousy and emotional dependence, as she portrays a fierce attachment and the fear of losing her partner to someone else. Lines like “Do me like I smoke igbo” and “This thing wey you do me so don dey carry me dey go” reflect how love can cloud judgment, leaving one feeling overwhelmed. Yet, despite realising the toll it takes, the connection remains so powerful that she finds herself continuing to invest in the relationship, both emotionally and financially: “I go sell all my property, spray you the currency.”

Watch the lyric video below:

