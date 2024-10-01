Financial Freedom vs. Tradition: Watch Nigerian Women Debate the Balance of Money & Power

Should women make more money than their husbands? And is there really such a thing as “my money is my money, but his money is our money”?

These thought-provoking questions were at the centre of an intense debate during a recent episode of “The Cruise,” a YouTube show that tackles social issues with lively discussions. This particular episode was part of the ongoing conversation surrounding the #HerMoneyHerPower campaign, a collaboration between BellaNaija and The She Tank aimed at exploring and empowering women’s financial independence in Africa.

The campaign shines a spotlight on the importance of economic power for women and challenges the societal expectations around money, marriage, and gender roles. The debate kicked off with strong views on whether women should out-earn their husbands, a notion that stirred deep discussions.

Some argued that a woman earning more than her partner could disrupt traditional household dynamics. On the other hand, many pointed out that in today’s world, a woman’s earning potential should be limitless, and the idea of women holding back to maintain “balance” in the home is outdated. Another popular conversation starter was the phrase, “My money is my money, but my partner’s money is our money.” Many women admitted they resonate with this sentiment, claiming that while they contribute to the household, they shouldn’t be expected to shoulder financial responsibilities in the same way men traditionally do.

The debate also addressed the often-overlooked issue of compensating women for household work. Participants argued that domestic labour, when done by women, should be recognised and valued as work. Other controversial points emerged, such as the claim that women are too emotionally unstable for certain leadership roles—a stereotype that many debaters fiercely opposed.

At the heart of the #HerMoneyHerPower campaign is the belief that women’s financial independence gives them the freedom to shape their own destinies. As this debate shows, money and power remain central themes in the evolving conversation around gender roles and equality in Africa.

Watch the debate below: