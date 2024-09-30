“Nothing Beats Having Economic Power”: Cynthia Obi-Uchendu on Women Owning Their Finances

There are a few things Cynthia Obi-Uchendu holds close to her heart, and among them is her deep gratitude for her financial independence.

In talking about the #HerMoneyrHerPower campaign, the entrepreneur opened up about how her financial stability has empowered her to manage unforeseen challenges and make decisions without hesitation. She shared a personal anecdote about a recent issue with her home’s inverter when the power supply was cut off. Thanks to her financial resources, she didn’t have to wait for her husband to return home—she sorted it out herself, a moment that reminded her of the strength that economic power provides.

Beyond managing day-to-day issues, Cynthia is grateful for the freedom to pursue her dreams. From running multiple businesses to traveling and taking courses to enhance her skills, she acknowledges that her financial freedom has been a key enabler in living life on her terms. This financial freedom allows her to break free from the stereotypes often cast against women, giving her the agency to shape her destiny.

Speaking further, Cynthia reflects on the joy that comes with having her own money. “Spending ‘Odogwu’s’ money (referring to her husband) is sweet, but there’s a unique pride, joy, and freedom in spending mine,” she said with a smile. She goes on to encourage women to embrace financial independence, underscoring that “nothing beats having economic power.”

Watch Cynthia talk more about her financial freedom and her thoughts on women’s economic power in the video below:

