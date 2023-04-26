“The Men’s Club” Season 4 Set to Premiere on Prime Video

Connect with us

Urban Vision’s web series, “The Men’s Club” (TMC), has announced that its upcoming fourth season will be released on Amazon Prime Video. Initially debuted on REDTV’s YouTube channel in 2018, the show has gained a significant following. In the announcement, TMC also disclosed that seasons 1-3 of the series are now available on Prime Video.

Season 4 will have Pere Egbi play the role of Aminu Garba, the rich, and handsome businessman played by Ayoola Ayolola.

“The Men’s Club trails the life of Aminu Garba, Tayo Oladapo, Louis Okafor and Lanre Taiwo, 4 eligible young men running through the schemes of love, betrayal, and friendship, channelling their inner voices and forging the path for lives that they want in Lagos.”

The show stars Baaj Adebule, Efa Iwara, Daniel Etim Effiong, Sharon Ooja, Sola Sobowale, Adebukola Oladipupo, Nengi Adoki, Shaffy Bello, and other exciting actors.

 

