Connect with us

BN TV Music

Rema Talks About Benin City, Music & How He’s Coming to Terms with His New Reality in New Interview with i-D | Watch

BN TV Music

Watch Episode 2 of “Is This Seat Taken?” featuring Lojay

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Ademoye & Lilian Afegbai lead a stellar cast in "Hotel Labamba" | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Tayo Faniran talks “Gangs of Lagos” on Rubbin’ Minds | Watch

BN TV

Watch the Latest Episode of “The Honest Bunch Podcast”

BN TV Career

Omon Odike Premieres New Show "Omon’s Couch" | Watch Tara Fela-Durotoye in Episode 1

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 3 of “The Olive” Season 2 Here on BN

BN TV

Watch How To Make Dolapo Grey’s Spicy Peppered Goat Meat

BN TV

Toke Makinwa Shares “13 Principles To Live By” on Season Finale of “Toke Moments”

BN TV Music

“Skelewu,” “Alubarika,” “Azonto,“ “Kukere”… 10 Years Later, These Hit Singles Are Still as Catchy as Ever

BN TV

Rema Talks About Benin City, Music & How He’s Coming to Terms with His New Reality in New Interview with i-D | Watch

Avatar photo

Published

1 min ago

 on

Rema’s distinct sound and music are cementing its place in global music conversations and charts.

The singer who recently released a snippet of his upcoming single “Charm” linked up with the fashion, arts, and entertainment platform, i-D.

The “Calm Down” crooner offers insight into his upbringing in Benin City, the influences the Ancient City has had on his career, gliding through nothingness as an introvert, and his musical influences. Rema also speaks passionately about his desire to take his unique genre “Afro-rave” to a global audience, his career so far, and lots more.

Watch:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Smart Emmanuel: The Things That Make Artificial Intelligence Inferior to Human Intelligence

“BEEF” – Humans Are Never Good or Bad

Yewande Jinadu: How HR and Business Owners Can Foster a Healthy Workplace Culture

Yetty Williams: You Should Make Reading a Part of Your Child’s Life

How Justin UG Does It All – From Wanting to Be A Doctor to Becoming a Content Creation Phenom
css.php