Rema Talks About Benin City, Music & How He’s Coming to Terms with His New Reality in New Interview with i-D | Watch

Rema’s distinct sound and music are cementing its place in global music conversations and charts.

The singer who recently released a snippet of his upcoming single “Charm” linked up with the fashion, arts, and entertainment platform, i-D.

The “Calm Down” crooner offers insight into his upbringing in Benin City, the influences the Ancient City has had on his career, gliding through nothingness as an introvert, and his musical influences. Rema also speaks passionately about his desire to take his unique genre “Afro-rave” to a global audience, his career so far, and lots more.

Watch: