Guess Which Nigerian Hit Song Has Won Vin Diesel’s Heart?

Hollywood actor and film producer Vin Diesel has revealed that “Calm Down” by Nigerian singer-songwriter Rema is currently his favourite song.

In an interview at a “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” premiere, the “Fast and Furious” star said his 8-year-old daughter, Pauline, influenced his love for the song. The actor said: “I have to say this: my daughter, Pauline, who’s eight years old, runs around the house going Calm down! Calm down! Rema.”

“Calm Down” was originally released as part of Rema’s debut studio album, “Rave & Roses,” in February 2022. The remix with Selena Gomez was released on August 25, 2022. The singer shared a celebratory message on his social media after he earned his first career Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit with the remix that’s become a global sensation.