Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” reaches No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100

Rema has added another milestone to his musical journey. The singer recently posted a celebratory message on his social media after he earned his first career Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit with his global record “Calm Down,” featuring American singer Selena Gomez.

He wrote; “Trying to hold in the tears, I know how hard I worked to get my sound here, I’m grateful to God for how far I’ve come. Love to the ones who believed, love to the Queen @selenagomez”

Originally released on February 11, 2022, “Calm Down” is the second single from Rema’s debut studio album “Rave & Roses” and it was an instant success. The remix with Selena Gomez was released on August 25, 2022.

See Rema’s post below: