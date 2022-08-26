Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” Remix is Here | Listen to it Now

Rema and Selena Gomez‘s new collaboration, a remix of Rema’s “Calm Down,” is officially out.

“Calm Down” is Rema’s second single from his first studio album, “Rave & Roses.”

The official announcement comes just a few weeks after a video of Selena meeting Rema backstage at his Rave & Roses World Tour went viral on social media. And on August 17, the singer uploaded a black-and-white snapshot of herself and Rema, along with the GIF caption “coming soon” on her Instagram story.

Watch the lyric video: