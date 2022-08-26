Connect with us

Rema & Selena Gomez's "Calm Down" Remix is Here | Listen to it Now

Let Glory O. Kings Show You How to Achieve a Flat Twist & Low Bun on 4C Hair

Skip Marley teams up with Ayra Starr on New Single "Jane"

Taymesan says his major prayer is for soft work & big payout | Watch “Inkblot Meet & Greet Podcast”

Chris Brown & Wizkid Debut Music Video for "Call Me Every Day"

#BNxBBNaija7 Weekly Recap Show: House Merger, Drama & Personality Clash

Jackie Aina Just Shared Her Updated Everyday Makeup Routine

New Video: Bayanni - Body

Watch Iyke & Florence Okechukwu share their marriage recipe on "The Other Corner with The Nzes"

Learn How to Make Seafood Pasta with Bolanle Olukanni on "Off The Menu"

Rema and Selena Gomez‘s new collaboration, a remix of Rema’s “Calm Down,” is officially out.

“Calm Down” is Rema’s second single from his first studio album, “Rave & Roses.”

The official announcement comes just a few weeks after a video of Selena meeting Rema backstage at his Rave & Roses World Tour went viral on social media. And on August 17, the singer uploaded a black-and-white snapshot of herself and Rema, along with the GIF caption “coming soon” on her Instagram story.

Watch the lyric video:

