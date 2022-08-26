S.M.I.L.E by Same Oshodi is a Reminder to be Happy Everyday

In recent years, there has been an unbalanced wave of different events in the lives of the gospel artist, Same Oshodi. After their emergence as one of the top contestants in the popular music competition, Soundcheck by Tim Godfrey, and releasing songs like Alade Ogo and Olorire, the silence that followed and the series of situations that unrolled afterward, though difficult, yielded the best result.

Their new song, SMILE, was written during those times when they were unsure about what could happen the next day, and the lyrics of the song detail how they overcame the difficult times and how they kept the good ones going.

Same Oshodi have been captivating the hearts of many from the early age of six. They are known for their composition prowess, their music-writing gifts, and the power of their voices. They have worked with renowned musicians like Faze and other music industry legends.

S.M.I.L.E. which means Seeing Miracles In Life Everyday, turned out to be the song that lifted them out of the sorrow of losing their mother in June 2022. They decided to record and release the song as a comfort to those that may be going through difficult times.

SMILE, produced by SMJ, is seen as a blessing and a reminder that no matter what may be happening, there is always a reason to look forward to miracles every day.

“The sun will shine again, the waves will be calm, the good times will return, and there will be a turnaround, but pending the emergence of the good times, you can Smile through what you are going through. You are more than the situation trying to weigh you down, and the enemy can’t steal your joy. SMILE!” – Same Oshodi

Click here to listen

Also available on all streaming platforms.

Sponsored Content