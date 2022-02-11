Rema Releases New Single “Calm Down”

In anticipation of his forthcoming album, “Rave & Roses“, Rema drops his first solo of the year, “Calm Down” produced by Andre Vibez and London.

“Calm Down is about the events that led me to find love at the time. It started at a party where I saw a girl who stood out from other girls so I felt like shooting my shot. We spoke and danced… but her friends didn’t let me get any closer which killed the vibe, but afterwards, when they weren’t there, we stayed in touch and hit it off.”

Listen to the track below:

Digital Streaming Platforms