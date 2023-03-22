Davido is Back & Everyone is Talking! Read Some Social Media Reactions

After making a comeback post on his social media accounts, Davido has been receiving lots of love from everyone on social media. It’s been months since people heard from Davido after his 2022 FIFA World Cup superb performance in Qatar. Now he is back, and people can’t hold their excitement. There seems to be something about Davido and time. We’ve had “A Good Time” and “A Better Time,” but now, it is “Timeless”.

See how social media users are reacting to Davido’s comeback:

New Davido is coming March 31st!! Make I go buy new ears 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZITgwnrGwp — LERRY 👑 (@_AsiwajuLerry) March 21, 2023

Everyone waiting for March 31st to get new Davido album: pic.twitter.com/Rn4rGUam8n — 𝐌𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐊 🌴 (@TheMahleek) March 21, 2023

The happiness Nigerians received from Davido’s announcement momentarily quelled the foul mood of the elections. — Alabi (@the_Lawrenz) March 21, 2023

Me hearing baddest against after a long time.😁#davido pic.twitter.com/t5Lshz3EKW — Kelechi Endurance (@Kcee437) March 21, 2023

A good time , A Better time , TIMELESS !!! pic.twitter.com/VDmRFyB89z — 𝕂𝕦𝕤𝕤𝕞𝕒𝕟 (@kusssman) March 21, 2023

I heard “shekpe” and jumped like they were turning my remote in the village 😂😂😂😂😂. Davido, you’ve been missed ! — Jola (@Jollz) March 21, 2023

David is back! We missed you!!! ♥️🙏🏾🛖 https://t.co/Ad1eUMn1tr — The Guy (@MI_Abaga) March 21, 2023

March 31st pic.twitter.com/rNxQJAPfep — Emeka The Stallion 🐎 (@BlaqBonez) March 21, 2023

We all miss Davido, no matter who you stan. You can’t even lie about that. — valking ♔ (@_VALKlNG) March 21, 2023

Watch how the whole energy and vibe on social media will brighten up this week, Davido is back. Everyone is happy! — TIFE🌚 (@ZeekiHodl) March 21, 2023

Davido has announced his fourth studio album, ‘Timeless!’ https://t.co/6WvI5NPa0x — billboard (@billboard) March 21, 2023

ORI ADE 👑👑👑

We are Ready Davido!!!!

Inject It!!!!!!!! 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/W9oTdivXFm — MrMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) March 21, 2023

ONE MILLION naira for anyone that can interpret this artwork of Davido’s Timeless Album 🌚 pic.twitter.com/K8fN1G9ghL — ROZA TIMELESS 🌹 (@Rozapepper01) March 21, 2023

When I heard shekpe, I fell to my knees at Aguda bus stop🥺🥺 https://t.co/GRRxzsyBxl — ODINAKA. El Toro. (@TheAjibolaGrey) March 21, 2023

🚨Following his highly anticipated comeback and album announcement, Davido now trends at #1 on Twitter, Nigeria. 📊 pic.twitter.com/xdcgBnM8Gy — 𝗔𝗟𝗕𝗨𝗠 𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗞𝗦 📀 (@AlbumTalksHQ) March 21, 2023

We are all excited about Davido’s return and also very much looking forward to his forthcoming album.