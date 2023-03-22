Davido is Back & Everyone is Talking! Read Some Social Media Reactions

Connect with us

Music

Published

4 hours ago

 on

After making a comeback post on his social media accounts, Davido has been receiving lots of love from everyone on social media. It’s been months since people heard from Davido after his 2022 FIFA World Cup superb performance in Qatar. Now he is back, and people can’t hold their excitement. There seems to be something about Davido and time. We’ve had “A Good Time” and “A Better Time,” but now, it is “Timeless”.

See how social media users are reacting to Davido’s comeback:

We are all excited about Davido’s return and also very much looking forward to his forthcoming album.

