Catch Davido’s performance at the closing ceremony of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup



The 2022 World Cup closing ceremony took place on Sunday, December 18, and it was such a delight to watch Davido perform on the international stage once again.

Davido performed “(Hayya Hayya) Better Together” alongside Aisha at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, just north of Doha.

Watch his performance below:

Before hitting the stage, Davido shared adorable photos of him and Chioma (Chef Chi), and it made so many people happy.

Check on it: