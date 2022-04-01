Davido Got Featured on the Official FIFA World Cup 2022 Soundtrack “Hayya Hayya”

Big ups to Afrobeats superstar Davido!

He’s been featured on the official FIFA World Cup 2022 soundtrack, “Hayya Hayya” (Better Together), alongside international artists Aisha and Trinidad Cardona.

FIFA made the news on its official social media platform, with the music posted alongside the caption;

Hayya Hayya (Better Together) is the first single of the multi-song #FIFAWorldCup Qatar 2022™ Official Soundtrack.Featuring Trinidad Cardona, @davido & Aisha