Watch the Gorgeous Ladies of “Real Housewives of Lagos” Introduce Themselves
If you thought “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” was juicy, then you’re going to be blown away by the Nigeria edition tagged “Real Housewives Of Lagos“.
Get to know Carolyna Hutchings, Iyabo Ojo, Chioma “Good Hair” Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani, Laura Ikeji Kanu and Mariam Adeyemi Timmer, the stars of the Showmax reality show in the video below:
Carolyna Hutchings
Laura Ikeji Kanu
Chioma “Good Hair” Ikokwu
Toyin Lawani
Iyabo Ojo
Mariam Adeyemi Timmer
