Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Watch the Gorgeous Ladies of "Real Housewives of Lagos" Introduce Themselves

BN TV Music Scoop

Davido Got Featured on the Official FIFA World Cup 2022 Soundtrack “Hayya Hayya”

Beauty BN TV

Hey New Mums! You Can Try Ify Okoye's Postpartum Skincare Routine

BN TV

Patrice Evra talks Childhood, Love for Football & Nigeria Tour on Accelerate TV's "The Whole Truth"

BN TV

Check out the latest episode of "Toke Moments" with Toke Makinwa

BN TV Living Movies & TV Scoop

Kemi 'Lala' Akindoju, Jane Ogu & Victor Ekwealor talk about entrepreneurship or corporate jobs on "Ndani Real Talk"

BN TV Movies & TV

"Bridgerton" Star Simone Ashley Spills the Tea on Life & Her Role as Kate Sharma

BN TV Scoop

This episode of "Me, Her & Everything Else" highlights the good, bad and ugly side of oversharing online

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Jaypaul Joins the Cast of Africa Magic's TV Series "Tinsel"

BN TV Music Scoop

When You See "... Featuring Buju/BNXN" You Know it's a HIT! Here's Proof

BN TV

Watch the Gorgeous Ladies of “Real Housewives of Lagos” Introduce Themselves

Published

13 mins ago

 on

If you thought “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” was juicy, then you’re going to be blown away by the Nigeria edition tagged  “Real Housewives Of Lagos“.

Get to know Carolyna Hutchings, Iyabo Ojo, Chioma “Good Hair” Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani, Laura Ikeji Kanu and Mariam Adeyemi Timmer, the stars of the Showmax reality show in the video below:

Carolyna Hutchings

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Showmax Naija (@showmaxnaija)

Laura Ikeji Kanu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Showmax Naija (@showmaxnaija)

Chioma “Good Hair” Ikokwu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Showmax Naija (@showmaxnaija)

Toyin Lawani

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Showmax Naija (@showmaxnaija)

Iyabo Ojo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Showmax Naija (@showmaxnaija)

Mariam Adeyemi Timmer

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Showmax Naija (@showmaxnaija)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

BN Prose: The Girl Who Has Had Enough by Titilayo Olurin

Building Tangible Opportunities for Women | A Conversation with United Nation’s Sara Beysolow Nyanti

BN Book Review: I am a Nigerian Music by Foluke Oyeleye | Review by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

Comet Nwosu: Learning to Enjoy Your Here and Now

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Hitting Someone When Angered
css.php