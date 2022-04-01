New Music: Joeboy – Cubana

“Cubana” arrives as Joeboy gets set to head out on his first U.S. tour dates this Spring.

“This is probably the most playful song I’ve ever released,” Joeboy says of “Cubana,” which serves as both a preview of his upcoming project due out later this year and an appetizer for fans ahead of this spring’s tour dates.

“I was in the studio trying to create a ‘heartbreak song ‘with my producer TYPE A, and there was this particular progression that was really vibey and trippy, and I just started playing around with it,” Joeboy recalls. ‘Cubana’ started as a freestyle with this very catchy melody that stuck, and we decided to go with the flow, and create something very different from what we had originally intended.”

Listen to the track below: