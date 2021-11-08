BBNaija’s Pere will Play Aminu Garba in the Upcoming Season of “The Men’s Club”

A new season of RED TV‘s The Men’s Club is coming and there’s a major change we didn’t see coming: actor and Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye star Pere Egbi, will be playing Aminu Garba, the rich, hot, and handsome businessman played by Ayoola Ayolola.

The Men’s Club announced the news via its official instagram page, writing: “Unfortunately our beloved Ayoola is unavailable indefinitely to physically record with his co TMC cast at location. It is on this note we welcome the brilliant actor Pere to the TMC family as AMINU GARBA. We ask that you our extended MC family open your hearts and minds to welcome the new member of our family. As always we will deliver amazing world class content.”

Mimi Chaka (who plays Tumini, Aminu’s love interest in the series) and Pere had also earlier announced the news on their instagram pages.

