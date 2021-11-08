Connect with us

BBNaija's Pere will Play Aminu Garba in the Upcoming Season of "The Men's Club"

#BNWeekInReview: Read The Top Stories You Missed This Week

Nancy Isime, Timini Egbuson, Daniel Etim-Effiong Star in Inkblot’s “Superstar” | Watch Teaser

Jade Finds Out about Muna & Charles in Episode 4 of TNC's "Our Best Friend's Wedding" Season 2

Idris Elba & Regina King Put Their Knowledge of "The Harder They Fall" to the Test in BN Exclusive Chat

#BBNaija's Liquorose Ate These Ten Looks & Left No Crumbs!

Will Smith, Serena & Venus Williams grace the Cover of Entertainment Weekly ahead of the Premiere of "King Richard"

It's Here! Watch the Trailer for Vol. 2 of the Season Finale of "Money Heist"

The drama finally unfolds in the season finale of “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts”

Mo Abudu Shares First Look at Photos from “Death and the King’s Horseman”

A new season of RED TV‘s The Men’s Club is coming and there’s a major change we didn’t see coming: actor and Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye star Pere Egbi, will be playing Aminu Garba, the rich, hot, and handsome businessman played by Ayoola Ayolola.

The Men’s Club announced the news via its official instagram page, writing: “Unfortunately our beloved Ayoola is unavailable indefinitely to physically record with his co TMC cast at location. It is on this note we welcome the brilliant actor Pere to the TMC family as AMINU GARBA. We ask that you our extended MC family open your hearts and minds to welcome the new member of our family. As always we will deliver amazing world class content.”

Mimi Chaka (who plays Tumini, Aminu's love interest in the series) and Pere had also earlier announced the news on their instagram pages.

 
 
 
 
 
