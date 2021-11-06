BNWeekInReview: Read The Top Stories You Missed This Week

Connect with us

Published

15 mins ago

 on

Happy weekend BNers!

It’s been an exciting week, and a lot has gone down from the movies, music and lifestyle to recognitions, events, love, fashion, features and so much more.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this first week in November.

What Some of Your Favorite Celebs Wore for Halloween

#BBNaija’s Saskay & Nini are Cover Stars for La Mode Magazine’s November Issue

Even at the Age of 86, This Cultural Icon Has No Plans to Retire From Painting

The First Teaser for Play Network Studios’ Classic Remake “Aki and Paw Paw” is Here!

BN Hot Topic: As a Bridesmaid, How Far Would You Go to Please the Bride?

Mo Abudu Shares First Look at Photos from “Death and the King’s Horseman”

From “Bloody Samaritan” to “Ameno”, these Splendid Covers Prove LOUD Music Group is Amazing!

Cynthia Erivo is One of the Stars on Harper’s Bazaar UK’s ‘Women of the Year’ December Issue Covers

The Bail Music Company says Disengagement from Brymo is a ‘Mutual Decision’

It’s Here! Watch the Trailer for Vol. 2 of the Season Finale of “Money Heist”

OAU’s Best Graduating Student Dr Joy Adesina Gets a House, N5m Cash & Free Scholarship from Ogun State Government

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Beautiful is One Way to Describe Tems’ Performance of “Found”, “Damages” & more on NPR’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts”

