Cynthia Erivo is One of the Stars on Harper's Bazaar UK's 'Women of the Year' December Issue Covers

OAU’s Best Graduating Student Dr Joy Adesina Gets a House, N5m Cash & Free Scholarship from Ogun State Government

Mfonobong Inyang: Turning From Trauma To Triumph

JA Africa &The Richer TM Media are set to produce an Animated Series to Educate African Children on Financial Literacy

Your Better Self with Akanna: Pride Comes Before a Nasty Fall

Cheluchi Onyemelukwe wins Nigerian Prize for Literature 2021 for her Novel "The Son of the House"

How Victor Ugo's Mentally Aware is Offering Mental Health First Aid & Crisis Support for Africa's Youth

See How 17-Year-Old Wasilat Eniola Remilekun Makes a Living from Henna Artistry

The Special Foundation Summer School is Focused on Building Africa's Next Generation of Leaders

BellaNaija & Global Citizen Launch IMPACTER to Spotlight People Working to Solve Nigeria's Challenges

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Harper’s Bazaar UK is set to release its Christmas and New Year issue, and on the covers are 12 award winners from its prestigious 2021 Women of the Year Awards.

The awards were presented to diverse winners from, artists to actresses, designers to two record-breaking Olympians and Paralympians, and on the list is Nigerian-American actress and singer Cynthia Erivo who won the Music Award category.

“Having conquered Broadway and Hollywood, this year, Cynthia Erivo has played the queen of soul, Aretha Franklin, and brought out a personal new album while using her powerful voice to call for social change,” Harper’s Bazaar UK writes about the multi-faceted award-winning artist.

Speaking on her role as Aretha Franklin, Cynthia tells Harper’s Bazaar UK:

I enjoyed getting the opportunity to know what made Aretha the person, which made Aretha the artist. And yes, she compartmentalised her life but I get that. There are things that you should be able to keep just for yourself. Because there’s a strange thing that happens when you’re in the public eye, where it feels like a lot of what you have and do belongs to everyone.

For your sanity, it’s good to be able to keep some things for yourself. I don’t mind sharing a lot, but so I can remain the happy person I am when you meet me, there are things I love that I only talk to the people I love about.

The limited-edition Women of the Year December issue covers feature 11 other global stars including Claire Foy (Actress Award) who shares how women’s lives can be better represented on screen, Laura Kenny and Sarah Storey (Sporting Icons Award) who share the secret of winning, Jodie Comer (Editor’s Choice Award) who talks about fashion in film, Elif Shafak (Writer Award) who appeals for a better world.

Other winners include Joan Collins (Icon Award), Soma Sara (Activist Award), Sarah Burton (Inspiration Award), Lubaina Himid (Artist Award), “Bridgerton” star Phoebe Dynevor (Breakthrough Talent Award) and Sarah Snook (Television Actress Award).

“So humbled to be on the cover of the @bazaaruk Women of the Year issue and to be in the company of such inspiring women… Thank you to @bazaaruk for the Women of Year Music Award. Such a beautiful moment that I got to share with my Mum,” Cynthia shared her excitement on social media.

Swipe below to see Cynthia get ready for the awards with her mum:

Read the complete interview at harpersbazaar.com.

CREDITS:

Photography @alexilubomirski
Styling @jasonbolden
Hair @coree.moreno
Makeup @giselle_makeup
Picture Director @izzyparrylewis
Creative Director @philippe_blanchin
Fashion Director @avrilmair
EIC lydiasmag
Writer @MissBelloTweets
Casting @tommacklinstudio
With thanks to @sunsetmarquis

