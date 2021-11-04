Joeboy Breaks Down the Lyrics of “Sip (Alcohol)” in the Latest Episode of Genius’ “Verified”

Nigerian artist, Joeboy appeared on Genius’ “Verified” in the latest episode to break down the lyrics of his hit single “Sip (Alcohol).”

Breaking the lyrics down, Joeboy said,

I think [Sip (Alcohol)] is really special for me, like seeing how big the song is becoming and how big it’s going to get because it was like a different step in my sound, not like the regular Joeboy sound from the beginning, which is more or less like this kind of lover boy. I was always like put in that box and I was like ‘Nah, I’m done with this stuff.’ I’m not saying it’s a bad thing, but I just wanted to explore different sounds. And Alcohol is the first step in my sound evolving.

“Sip (Alcohol)” is already racked up over 4 million Spotify streams and YouTube views to date. The track is produced by Tempoe.

He also admitted that he was nervous before the song’s debut and the single was simply inspired by him being a “little tipsy” off his sweet wine.

Watch the video below: