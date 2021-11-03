Connect with us

New Music: Moonlight Afriqa – Oroma

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

Moonlight Afriqa, who the latest signing of Dr Dolor Entertainment, drops a new single titled “Oroma“. The song is inspired by the bold and courageous women around the world.

What you will find in “Oroma” is a relaxed but groovy Afro pop rhythm that sees the artist portray his affection for every woman who finds confidence in herself in whatever shape or form.

It is interesting to note that this new vibe is produced by Vybe O, and it is sure to solidify his Moonlight Afriqa’s place in the industry.

