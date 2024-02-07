Iyanya Releases New Album “Once Upon A Cat” + Music Video for “Sweet Life”

Nigerian singer and songwriter Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, popularly known as Iyanya, has released his latest album, “Once Upon a Cat.” The album comprises 13 tracks featuring emerging Nigerian talents like Lola Rae, Tolibian, Young Duu, Qing Madi, T. Dollar, Soundz, MOONLIGHT AFRIQA and others. Iyanya emphasized his decision to simultaneously release music videos for all 13 songs, expressing his desire to ensure that the younger artists featured in the album have a platform to showcase their talents.

In his post on social media Iyanya said, “This album is a carefully-selected curation that caters to a variety of genres, moods and musical tastes. The line-up of featured artists highlights a range of new-school artists changing the narrative of the musical landscape. Embark on a magical new chapter of this journey with me as I present to you, ‘Once Upon a Cat.’”

